ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police radio traffic sheds light on Raleigh shooter’s capture

By Lars Dolder, Tyler Dukes, The News, Observer, Raleigh
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Police detail Raleigh mass shooting in this report

New details have emerged about the shootings that killed 5 in a Raleigh neighborhood last week. Raleigh’s police chief provided this four-page preliminary report that to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills man arrested for killing his brother, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Wednesday at approximately 2:02 a.m., police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Kenmont Lane in Hope Mills. After arriving, police...
HOPE MILLS, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy