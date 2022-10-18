Police radio traffic sheds light on Raleigh shooter’s capture

Read full article on original website
cbs17
Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
Police release new information into Raleigh rampage
Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Police detail Raleigh mass shooting in this report
New details have emerged about the shootings that killed 5 in a Raleigh neighborhood last week. Raleigh’s police chief provided this four-page preliminary report that to the city manager. Such summaries are written within five business days of an officer-involved shooting.
Raleigh police release new details, timeline of the mass shooting that left 5 dead, 2 injured
The suspect in last week's mass shooting was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and a hunting knife, police said in a new report. His motive is still a mystery.
What weapons did the teen suspect use in the Hedingham mass shooting? What we know
Police found at least three weapons on the 15-year-old in the Raleigh shooting that killed five and injured two.
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
cbs17
Fayetteville woman sentenced for 2018 kidnapping of 3 adults, toddler
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman was sentenced Friday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for her role in a 2018 kidnapping conspiracy that involved holding three adults and a toddler in a hotel room for several hours. Merianda Gray pled guilty to the charge in April 2021, according...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Gabriel Torres' funeral, one of five killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A horse-drawn carriage is bringing Officer Gabriel Torres' casket to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh on Saturday. Caisson units carry caskets of first responders killed in the line of duty. But this is a bit of a special case, since Torres was not yet on duty when he died.
Visitation for Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting taking place Friday afternoon
The visitation for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres is taking place today from 4-7 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home.
Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman that took the lives of five people and injured two others in Thursday's Raleigh mass shooting have issued a written statement.
cbs17
Durham police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help for anyone who might have information about the murder of Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, the day before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago. On Nov. 25, 2020, Sowell was driving near the intersection of Liberty...
cbs17
Fayetteville police need your help IDing this man they say robbed a convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville need your help in identifying a man they say robbed a convenience store. The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man they suspect of robbing the Family Fare at 100 South Reilly Road on Wednesday night. Officers say...
Search underway for missing Durham man last seen Thursday night at his home
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man. Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night in his home on Redwood Drive north of Mannix Road, the sheriff’s office said. Watkins has cognitive impairment and medical...
'Peace and comfort': First victim of Raleigh mass shooting laid to rest
Friends and family lay 16-year-old James Thompson to rest in 'Celebration of Life' service.
cbs17
Hope Mills man arrested for killing his brother, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Wednesday at approximately 2:02 a.m., police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Kenmont Lane in Hope Mills. After arriving, police...
cbs17
Southern Pines police arrest 4th in connection with shooting death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of a teenager from Fayetteville. Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Police said Young...
Raleigh mass shooting suspect 'showing signs of improvement,' mother says
The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.
cbs17
2 suspects at large after man shot multiple times in targeted Zebulon shooting: police
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting in Zebulon injured a 25-year-old male and started the search for two suspects, Zebulon police said Wednesday morning. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting scene in the 400 block of E. Stronach Avenue, a residential area off of E. Gannon Avenue.
cbs17
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
