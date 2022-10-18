Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Detectives Looking For Florida Man Who Stuffed Hennessy ‘Down His Drawers’ And Escaped On Pink Bicycle
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective would like to speak to the man in the photo above regarding the theft of liquor from the Hilltop Food Market at 615 Daughtery Road West in Lakeland. Deputies say the theft occurred on October 4th
Suspect identified in homicide investigation of 70-year-old woman, police say
A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her condo in downtown St. Pete on Thursday afternoon. Police said the victim's boyfriend killed her before he jumped from a parking garage.
Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
tampabeacon.com
Juvenile held in shooting
Tampa police have arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident Oct. 14. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. shortly after two teenage girls had engaged in a pre-planned fight over a marijuana deal. When the fight ended, a juvenile who was wearing a ski mask fired one shot at a 17-year-old girl who was involved in the fight as she walked away, striking her in the back.
19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In Tampa Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was shot overnight in Tampa and later died from injuries suffered, according to police. Tampa Police Department units responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of 37th St / Wilder. Investigators say when they arrived on
Tarpon Springs Man Arrested After Choking Girlfriend, Preventing Her From Dialing 911
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A former Royal Palm Beach man with serial offenses has been charged on three counts after a physical altercation with his live-in girlfriend. On October 16, Tarpon Springs Police arrested Maurice Alexander Lucas, 33, for “Domestic Battery with Strangulation,” “Tampering with
plantcityobserver.com
Cops Corner 10.20.22
This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate active warrants, missing doors and counterfeit currency. Residential burglary: An officer met with the employee of a building company who advised that he noticed two sliding glass doors missing from the home while securing it for the hurricane on Sept. 27.
Suspect sought after elderly man robbed, hit on head at Tampa apartment garage, deputies say
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.
Polk County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 2.7 million people
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his detectives recently seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl. That amounts to enough of the drug to kill 2.7 million people. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said two kilos of the fentanyl were concealed...
16-year-old killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say
Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.
Tampa police locate missing 11-year-old boy
The Tampa Police Department located an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
16-year-old shot and killed in McDonald's parking lot in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The shooting happened at the McDonald's located at 4009 North Armenia Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the teen was...
wuft.org
Police: Man ignores ‘deadly poison’ sign during risky burglary at fumigated apartment
A 38-year-old man ignored signs warning of “deadly poison” as he broke into an apartment building tented for pest fumigation and stole shoes from a man’s apartment, authorities said. Adrian J. Anderson Jr. of St. Petersburg entered the apartment Monday through the front door and was caught...
Tampa Teen Charged, Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl In The Back Over Pot He Purchased With Fake $100 Bill
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident last Friday. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S Manhattan Ave at approximately 8:40 a.m. on October 14, 2022, shortly after two teenage girls
Boy, 16, arrested for shooting that critically injured Tampa girl, 17
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after police said he shot a girl who got into a fight with his relative.
Child Fatally Shot at Florida McDonald's: Reports
Tampa police say they found a child fatally shot in the chest late Tuesday.
Police: Man injured after shots fired into Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for the person who they say shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and baby inside Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Catalina Isle community on L B McLeod Rd. just before 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Police say...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County man arrested after disruption of church services
ZEPHRYHILLS, FLA - A Zephyrhills man was arrested Sunday morning after he entered a church causing a disruption during a service. According to a police affidavit, 25-year-old Marvin Hopkins walked into a Zephyrhills church Sunday morning and began making noises, laughing and walking in front of the service. Hopkins reportedly was asked to leave and became aggressive and attacked a victim by punching him in the head. During the scuffle, Hopkins and the victim fell to the ground where the victim sustained minor injuries.
