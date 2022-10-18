ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

tampabeacon.com

Juvenile held in shooting

Tampa police have arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident Oct. 14. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. shortly after two teenage girls had engaged in a pre-planned fight over a marijuana deal. When the fight ended, a juvenile who was wearing a ski mask fired one shot at a 17-year-old girl who was involved in the fight as she walked away, striking her in the back.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Cops Corner 10.20.22

This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate active warrants, missing doors and counterfeit currency. Residential burglary: An officer met with the employee of a building company who advised that he noticed two sliding glass doors missing from the home while securing it for the hurricane on Sept. 27.
PLANT CITY, FL
fox13news.com

16-year-old shot and killed in McDonald's parking lot in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The shooting happened at the McDonald's located at 4009 North Armenia Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the teen was...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County man arrested after disruption of church services

ZEPHRYHILLS, FLA - A Zephyrhills man was arrested Sunday morning after he entered a church causing a disruption during a service. According to a police affidavit, 25-year-old Marvin Hopkins walked into a Zephyrhills church Sunday morning and began making noises, laughing and walking in front of the service. Hopkins reportedly was asked to leave and became aggressive and attacked a victim by punching him in the head. During the scuffle, Hopkins and the victim fell to the ground where the victim sustained minor injuries.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Lakeland, FL
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

