Coeur D'alene, ID

idahobusinessreview.com

Black Sheep Sporting Goods named October Small Business of the Month

Founded in 1975, Black Sheep Sporting Goods is a locally-owned, full-line sporting goods retail operation located in Coeur d’Alene. Specializing in everything outdoorspeople need, such as hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and other outdoor gear, the company employs just under 100 associates. It was recently named Small Business of the Month for October 2022 by U.S. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

Newly opened Fish On restaurant in Rathdrum reels diners in with seafood-forward dishes in a funky, fast-casual format

Rathdrum, Idaho, is not without restaurants. Its current food scene includes two spots that serve Mexican dishes, one offering Chinese food, several burger and pizza joints, a brewery, numerous diners, and nearly as many fast food chains. But in 1993 when Stephen Short was newly arrived to the small town as a young adult, few of those places existed.
RATHDRUM, ID
inlander.com

Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?

It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

The cost of Camp Hope

The city is expressing concern with how much Camp Hope is costing the City of Spokane and its resources. KHQ is providing a breakdown of what the camp has cost so far.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns

We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Grocery Outlet to open new store in Smelterville

SMELTERVILLE, Idaho — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest location in Smelterville on October 27. The extreme-value grocery store will help create 29 new jobs for the community and provide savings on food for local consumers. Grocery Outlet stores are also independently operated by local families who...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
SPOKANE, WA
103.5 KISSFM

One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho

When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous “PFAS” chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. “These types of chemicals are going to be very hard on aquatic ecosystems, they build up in fish,” said Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

BOCC denies appeal for road validation

WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
SPOKANE, WA

