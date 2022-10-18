Read full article on original website
idahobusinessreview.com
Black Sheep Sporting Goods named October Small Business of the Month
Founded in 1975, Black Sheep Sporting Goods is a locally-owned, full-line sporting goods retail operation located in Coeur d’Alene. Specializing in everything outdoorspeople need, such as hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and other outdoor gear, the company employs just under 100 associates. It was recently named Small Business of the Month for October 2022 by U.S. ...
inlander.com
Orlando's at Spokane Community College reopens with all-new format, and other food news
It's not unusual for college programs to close during the summer when students and staffing might not be in full swing. That's true of Orlando's, Spokane Community College's teaching restaurant facility, but somehow, after the end of the 2021-22 school year, rumors began swirling about Orlando's closing for good. Not...
inlander.com
Newly opened Fish On restaurant in Rathdrum reels diners in with seafood-forward dishes in a funky, fast-casual format
Rathdrum, Idaho, is not without restaurants. Its current food scene includes two spots that serve Mexican dishes, one offering Chinese food, several burger and pizza joints, a brewery, numerous diners, and nearly as many fast food chains. But in 1993 when Stephen Short was newly arrived to the small town as a young adult, few of those places existed.
$150 million expansion project underway at Spokane International Airport
Airport officials were joined by local elected leaders to break ground on the Concourse C Expansion Project on Thursday.
inlander.com
Four security agencies patrol Spokane's Camp Hope, but at what cost?
It's Thursday afternoon, and Daniel Rose is settling into his regular 3 to 11 pm security shift at Camp Hope. It's a calm day at the East Central Spokane homeless encampment, which has an estimated 440 residents. As he sips an energy drink, Rose explains that he used to live at the camp, but recently moved into a clean and sober living facility. Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit that administers Camp Hope, hired him to do security work about three weeks ago.
KHQ Right Now
The cost of Camp Hope
The city is expressing concern with how much Camp Hope is costing the City of Spokane and its resources. KHQ is providing a breakdown of what the camp has cost so far.
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
KXLY
Grocery Outlet to open new store in Smelterville
SMELTERVILLE, Idaho — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its newest location in Smelterville on October 27. The extreme-value grocery store will help create 29 new jobs for the community and provide savings on food for local consumers. Grocery Outlet stores are also independently operated by local families who...
spokanepublicradio.org
Race between Al French, Maggie Yates could transform Spokane County government
Of the five Spokane County Commission races on the ballot this year, the race for District 5 is likely the most consequential. Democrat Maggie Yates and incumbent Republican Al French are vying for the seat. The outcome of their race will determine the partisan lean of the commission, and could...
inlander.com
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
East Central Neighborhood Council votes to clear Camp Hope by Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — The East Central neighborhood voiced its support for the Sheriff’s plan to clear Camp Hope by November in a Tuesday night meeting. The East Central Neighborhood Council voted 7-2, saying they want the camp cleared by Thanksgiving. It’s been a hot topic of discussion for many local leaders. The Spokane County Sheriff, Board of Commissioners, Prosecutor’s Office,...
KHQ Right Now
360 Coverage: Aphids are on the move in Spokane
Aphids are common in Spokane, but the long summer is keeping them around later than usual. If you're concerned, don't worry. WSU Master Gardener said they'll clear out when the weather gets colder.
One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho
When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
Dangerous ‘PFAS’ chemicals found in Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper recently found that the Spokane River has been contaminated with dangerous “PFAS” chemicals. The Spokane Riverkeeper collected samples from the Spokane River on June 22, which contained two compounds of the PFAS chemical group. “These types of chemicals are going to be very hard on aquatic ecosystems, they build up in fish,” said Spokane...
Shoshone News Press
BOCC denies appeal for road validation
WALLACE — On Thursday morning, the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided not to overturn a recent decision by the board concerning the validation of the West Fork Pine Creek Road. The recent decision came after a public hearing in early September of a decision made by the...
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Spokane?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
