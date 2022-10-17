Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the A. Flores 1975 Serie Privada Maduro SP 52 by PDR Cigars This is a cigar previously assessed back in January 2016 when it was called the A. Flores 1975 Serie Privada Capa Maduro SP52.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO