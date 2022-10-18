ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outdoor Life

The Best Trout Fly Rods of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Fly fishing for trout has become an industry all its own, with specialty fly rods designed for very specific tasks—I’m looking at you, Euro-nymphers. But for general trout fishing, where anglers might need to dredge deep with a nymph, throw a sizable streamer, or deliver a spot-on dry-fly cast, all in the same outing, a dependable fly rod that can do a little bit of everything is a vital implement.
a-z-animals.com

What Do Rainbow Trout Eat?

Rainbow trout are a species of fish native to the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North American lakes and rivers. Throughout the world, rainbow trout have been introduced to every continent except Antarctica. There are several different names for these fish, such as ‘steelheads’, ‘steelhead trout’, ‘ocean trout’, and even ‘redband trout’. Depending on the species, they can grow anywhere between 7 and 12 inches long. They will also generally weigh about 8 pounds on average. However, one of the largest rainbow trout ever caught weighed 57 pounds, which is a record!
KYW News Radio

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Outsider.com

Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna

If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.

