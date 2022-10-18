Rainbow trout are a species of fish native to the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North American lakes and rivers. Throughout the world, rainbow trout have been introduced to every continent except Antarctica. There are several different names for these fish, such as ‘steelheads’, ‘steelhead trout’, ‘ocean trout’, and even ‘redband trout’. Depending on the species, they can grow anywhere between 7 and 12 inches long. They will also generally weigh about 8 pounds on average. However, one of the largest rainbow trout ever caught weighed 57 pounds, which is a record!

