Fort Worth, TX

fortworthinc.com

Three Named Finalists for Inaugural EmpowHERment Pitch Competition

Officials with the inaugural EOSERA EmpowHERment Pitch Competition announced Thursday morning the finalists for the first event. Boozy Bites, Heralogie, and PWR WMN will vie for the $10,000 prize on Nov. 17 during Global Entrepreneurship Week. “We are thrilled about the selection of candidates for the first year of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthinc.com

Kim Neal Leaving Police Monitor Position in Fort Worth

Kim Neal is departing her post as inaugural director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city announced on Tuesday. Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020 and was responsible for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
Black Enterprise

Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions

Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position

Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
Flying Magazine

Gulfstream Developing New Repair and Overhaul Facility at KDFW

The new Gulfstream maintenance base will be located at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW) [File photo: Shutterstock]. Gulfstream Aerospace announced today at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) that it has begun the development of a new component/repair/overhaul facility based at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW).
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘It’s a city problem’: Fort Worth City Council urged to cultivate improvements in 12 school districts, 15 charter systems

The Fort Worth City Council seems like an unconventional elected body to tackle improving education, but some local leaders say the task falls squarely on them. Civic and philanthropic leaders believe council members have the power to forge a path toward building a level playing field for all students in Fort Worth, where only one out of three of students in Fort Worth are on grade level. School board members are open to this approach. However, some residents may see this as inserting even more politics into education, according to a school leadership expert.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texans with criminal histories get a second chance amid staffing shortages

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of people who might think they would be the last on the list for a job found there are dozens of companies in Tarrant County eager to put them to work.People lined up around the building at the county Resource Connection Center in south Fort Worth Wednesday for more than 800 available jobs, knowing there were businesses well aware of the criminal histories of applicants, as they continue to struggle to fill open positions.Organizers even expanded the Continuing the Climb job and resource fair, adding resources for education, housing and food, seeing an opportunity to fill...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Texas Health Is Moving Hospital Care Into the Home

Texas Health Resources is launching a new model to allow patients to receive clinical care and services in the comfort of their own home. In response to changing preferences and care delivery models catalyzed by the pandemic, the initiative started last month and is already serving several clients at home in North Texas with acute illnesses that would usually be treated in the hospital. A McKinsey survey predicts that $265 billion worth of care services (representing one quarter of all healthcare costs) for Medicare fee-for-service and medicare advantage beneficiaries could be done in the home by 2025.
TEXAS STATE
Shorthorn

Student Senate passes two resolutions, introduces two during general body meeting

The Student Senate passed two resolutions aimed toward campus improvement and introduced two: one focused on implementing language programs and the other on payment options for College Park Center concessions during the general body meeting Tuesday. Resolution 21-08, “Green, Clean, Solar Dream,” which passed with 14 in favors and one...
ARLINGTON, TX

