Hilton Head mayor candidates make pitches to a vital voting bloc — the Gullah community

Dozens of masked Hilton Head islanders filled the pews of Central Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Monday evening, eager to hear from mayoral candidates — and potentially decide their vote in the three-way race.

Organized by the Hilton Head Gullah Geechee Leadership Council and attended by Gullah community leaders including Ward 1 Councilman Alex Brown, candidates were asked their stances on policies affecting Gullah islanders.

Some candidates for Town Council attended as well, but much of the emphasis was on the three people running for mayor: JoAnn Orischak, Alan Perry and Michael Santomauro. Incumbent John McCann is not seeking reelection.

Land use discussions carried much of the mayoral portion of the forum, and candidates expressed ways to empower Gullah groups in local government and implement reparations for years of land loss.

‘You need to be able to use your land’

For years, Gullah land owners have faced laws that limit how they can develop their land and purchases from the town for far less than the parcels are worth today. For native land owners who remain, candidates Orischak and Perry both expressed early support for altering the town land management ordinance and removing zoning overlays that restrict construction density on a property, allowing residents to use their land more freely with simpler base zoning of parcels.

“We (need to) get rid of the overlay districts and have a base zoning that is set up in such a way that it makes sense for the area,” Perry said. “If you want to use your land, you need to be able to use your land. Now, that doesn’t mean that I’m all for you going in there and clear cutting, because nobody needs to go in clear cutting anywhere on this island anymore.”

Hilton Head Island mayoral candidate Alan Perry is making his second run at the office. He receive just over 22% of the vote in 2018. PHOTOGRAPHY BY ANNE

Santomauro agreed that land owners should have more leeway on property density regulations, highlighting the entrepreneurial potential for land owners if permitted to build more homes or hold open-air markets on their properties — something Orischak said has been discussed in meetings of the town’s Gullah Geechee task force.

“On three-quarters of an acre to an acre or more, people should be able to build a second or third home,” Santomauro said, “and that will be part of entrepreneurship as well.”

The candidates discussed the creation of a local housing trust fund “specific to the Gullah community” as a form of reparation for the historic treatment of Gullah islanders.

Perry said a local housing trust similar to the regional fund Hilton Head recently joined is “key” to solving housing issues on the island, if the town could bring in an employee with expertise to oversee the project.

While private-public partnerships can make it difficult to “follow the money” at times, Orischak reiterated her support of the arrangements. She said private developers bring crucial expertise to projects like housing that many town staff simply don’t possess.

JoAnn Orischak, a two-term Beaufort County Board of Education member, is photographed on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her Hilton Head Island home after announcing she will not seek re-election. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

The Community Development Corporation

On Oct. 5, the Town of Hilton Head announced it had approved creation of a corporation to “(promote) cultural resources and (protect) cultural assets” in the island’s historic Gullah communities.

Perry said the group, which is still being organized, could allow the town to promote historical tourism and educate visitors on the Gullah’s cultural significance in Hilton Head’s development. The CDC is especially “pivotal” to the Stoney area with the looming development of the U.S. 278 corridor project, Perry said.

“It changes the entire aspect of the island. If we come in with an outdoor venue and historical monuments, different things like that, it changes everything,” Perry said. “As people come through onto this island, they say, ‘Hey, what is this? I need to come back and check it out.’ They can come back and learn more about our history.”

The corporation is a good tool to encourage business partnerships benefiting Gullah communities as well, Orischak said.

“I think the creation of the community development corporation will be instrumental in forging public-private partnerships with our Gullah community, which can then lead to a number of outcomes,” Orischak said, “whether it’s assisting businesses on their properties or development, it could extend to many other areas.”

Hilton Head mayoral candidate Michael Santomauro is running for the second time. In 2018, he secured just under 2% of the vote.

The Gullah Task Force’s role

In 2017, the Town of Hilton Head Island took a step toward preserving its unique Gullah heritage by creating the Gullah-Geechee Land & Cultural Preservation Task Force, currently chaired by Lavon Stevens. Orischak said she feels the group’s part in maintaining the character of Hilton Head and educating visitors is “critical.”

“Anything from small activities such as placing signage, to perhaps some kind of electronic tour as visitors are making their way through our Gullah communities and learning more about their culture,” Orischak said. “Those efforts to bring the culture to the mainstream for our visitors are critical. The Gullah community is the foundation of our island — if our Gullah community is well, then our island is well.”

Santomauro committed to giving the task force’s findings and opinions greater weight in town policy.

“It would be nice if they had a voting power, but that cannot happen based on state law. ... I would give equal weight as a vote based on the advice that they give,” Santomauro said. “It has to be at a higher level than just advisory. Obviously, they wouldn’t have governmental power, but I would give them that kind of power if I was mayor.”

As the CDC is implemented, Perry said pulling from the expertise of the task force and Gullah islander community at large to inform decisions and staff the CDC committee should be prioritized.

“It’s a pivotal aspect of our community, it’s your voice,” Perry said. “That is most important as we do anything. It’s role in the future? ... We need to have members of the Gullah-Geechee community on that CDC committee.”