Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado

Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Haunted houses in Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Poaching slightly increasing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says

WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 4 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

CPW releases 30 threatened black-footed ferrets in eastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 30 federally threatened black-footed ferrets were released on Colorado’s eastern plains. The ferrets, one of the rarest mammals in North America, were raised at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife breeding facility. According to CPW’s website, black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice, and were absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, which was used to help boost populations in the region. Officials say that there are currently about 600 black-footed ferrets both in captivity and the wild, and that all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of that population found in Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild

Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 25th annual Drive for Life blood drive

A local woman is asking for help from the public after a trailer she says contains memories of her late mother was reportedly stolen. The latest on the fire burning on Fort Carson as of Wednesday morning. Warm and breezy. Updated: 16 hours ago. High fire danger. Updated: Oct. 18,...
FORT CARSON, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado

PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
DURANGO, CO
KKTV

Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs zoo announces giraffe is in labor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that Bailey the giraffe was in labor on Wednesday morning. The zoo has been keeping an eye on the giraffe since September, as giraffes can carry anywhere from 14 to 16 months. Zoo officials said that Wednesday was the 15-month mark.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

