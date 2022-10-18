Read full article on original website
USPS to host week-long, statewide hiring fair in Colorado
Colorado (KKTV) -The United States Postal Service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a week-long hiring fair across the state of Colorado from Oct. 22-29. Postal service officials said they will be hiring to fill 1,000 positions offering starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour. The fair will be held at 14 postal facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days (unless other times are noted). Those days are listed below:
Haunted houses in Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
WATCH: Certified addiction specialist in Colorado discusses Benzodiazepines
WATCH: Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
Millions of synchronized lights featured at drive-thru Halloween display in Colorado
Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long. The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar. "Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right...
WATCH: Cat adoption sale now through Oct. 30 at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
WATCH: Poaching slightly increasing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says
What is the coolest thing made in Colorado? Contest winner announced
The SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies, manufactured in Rocky Ford, has won a competition to be declared the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday. A nomination period for the inaugural competition opened Aug. 1; early this month, 10 finalists were announced.
CPW releases 30 threatened black-footed ferrets in eastern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, 30 federally threatened black-footed ferrets were released on Colorado’s eastern plains. The ferrets, one of the rarest mammals in North America, were raised at a U.S. Fish and Wildlife breeding facility. According to CPW’s website, black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct twice, and were absent from Colorado since the early 1940s. A small population was found in Wyoming in 1981, which was used to help boost populations in the region. Officials say that there are currently about 600 black-footed ferrets both in captivity and the wild, and that all black-footed ferrets are now descendants of that population found in Wyoming.
This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild
Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
WATCH: What would you name the new baby giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo?
WATCH: 25th annual Drive for Life blood drive
Kokanee Salmon Public Giveaway Days Scheduled Across Southwest Colorado
PHOTO: CPW hands out kokanee salmon at a 2021 giveaway day at Lake Nighthorse in Durango. Photo by John Livingston/CPW. Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists across the Southwest Region have started this year’s spawning operations for kokanee salmon. Kokanee grow quickly, typically live about four years and naturally...
Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
Colorado Springs zoo announces giraffe is in labor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced that Bailey the giraffe was in labor on Wednesday morning. The zoo has been keeping an eye on the giraffe since September, as giraffes can carry anywhere from 14 to 16 months. Zoo officials said that Wednesday was the 15-month mark.
