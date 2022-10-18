ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3

With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
wegotthiscovered.com

A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
Gizmodo

Peek Inside Your Favorite Marvel Characters

We know that Wolverine has an adamantium-infused skeleton and Iron Man is just a guy with a suit, but what about someone like Man-Thing? Squirrel Girl? Thanos? Spider-Ham? What if you could literally peel back their super-skin and see what’s underneath? A new book gives you that opportunity for basically every single Marvel Comics character, providing insights unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Game Announced

A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role

She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Gizmodo

‘Anti-Woke’ Superhero Film Gets Cancelled After Losing All Its Fans’ Donations

Superhero fans on the far-right political spectrum have one less movie to get excited about, putting their options for hateful heroes to—well—none. As first reported by The Daily Beast, a movie that was set to give us a big-screen rendition of an “anti-woke superhero” is shuttered, and the thousands of dollars fans invested in the project likely won’t be coming back to them, according to a video sent to fans and posts on the creator’s blog.
Gizmodo

On Star Trek: Lower Decks, Loose Lips Sink Starships

Outside of a few strong highs, Lower Decks’ third season has largely felt like a bit of a regression, with characters re-treading familiar arcs with little rhyme or reason. It’s perhaps fitting then, that as the season draws to a close, it sets the stage for a conflict the show already covered—except this time there might be a few more consequences, if we’re lucky.
Stephen L Dalton

Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
ComicBook

Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on Daredevil's Gold and Red Costume in She-Hulk

Charlie Cox has made a truimphant return to the role of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but he definitely looks different than he did in his groundbreaking Netflix series from the 2010s. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law re-introduced us to Daredevil, and gave us a first-time introduction to his new superhero costume, with its red-and-gold color scheme. Marvel Comics fans were thrilled to see Daredevil's latest onscreen suit provided a major head nod to his earliest looks – but how does Charlie Cox feel about being in the new suit?
Gizmodo

Every One of the Rock's Genre Roles, Ranked (By Rockiness)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has spent a long career on screens big and small doing what he does best: basically being himself across a litany of characters. But in his sizeable slice of genre roles, climaxing with the long-in-the-making arrival of Black Adam in theaters today, which of his nerdiest credits is also... the Rockiest?
wegotthiscovered.com

An ingeniously awesome cult classic crossover deserved much better than bombing and being abandoned

Crossovers are all the rage these days, with several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises throwing together combinations of characters that you couldn’t imagine seeing in the same movie as recently as 10-15 years ago. Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, disregard Batman v Superman, and to hell with The Avengers, because 1987’s The Monster Squad deserves your attention.
Gizmodo

Cosmic Scare: NASA Celebrates Halloween With 9 Vintage Horror Film Posters

The universe is a spooky place, filled with zombie stars, invisible matter, and monster galaxies lurking in the silent darkness of the cosmos. In order to pay tribute to the weird mysteries that surround us, NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program Office produced a set of illustrations meant to look like vintage horror movie posters. All draw inspiration from real cosmic phenomenon like dark matter, gamma ray bursts and exoplanets with hellish conditions.
yankodesign.com

This sleek mobile home with a folding awning can extend upto 3x its original size

Recently mobile homes and tiny homes on wheels have become everyone’s preferred living situation, and I mean why wouldn’t they be? They’re economical, flexible, and most of the time quite sustainably built. From a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels that was built for the nomadic life to a compact Swedish tiny home on wheels – we’ve seen a lot of innovative and comfortable mobile homes on the market. And one such excellent design to recently join the ranks is the VAYA Mobile Home.

