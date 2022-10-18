Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Behind the Meaning of the Children’s Song “This Little Piggy”
“This Little Piggy” may very well be the first song we hear and learn as children. Whether using your fingers or your toes, the cute little song is sung to us early on as cooing parents bond with their newborns. Your pinky becomes a protagonist. Your index and ring fingers become players in the performance.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
Gizmodo
Peek Inside Your Favorite Marvel Characters
We know that Wolverine has an adamantium-infused skeleton and Iron Man is just a guy with a suit, but what about someone like Man-Thing? Squirrel Girl? Thanos? Spider-Ham? What if you could literally peel back their super-skin and see what’s underneath? A new book gives you that opportunity for basically every single Marvel Comics character, providing insights unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
WDW News Today
Criticism Floods Japanese Social Media Over Risqué Halloween Costumes at Universal Studios Japan
News outlets across Japan are reporting on a swirl of controversy across Instagram and Twitter today regarding one group’s risqué cosplay during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan. The since-deleted post which sparked this debate was originally posted by Instagram user @yuika.nyan, and archived by Twitter user...
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Protect your privacy! Locate spy cameras and find out if you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Gizmodo
‘Anti-Woke’ Superhero Film Gets Cancelled After Losing All Its Fans’ Donations
Superhero fans on the far-right political spectrum have one less movie to get excited about, putting their options for hateful heroes to—well—none. As first reported by The Daily Beast, a movie that was set to give us a big-screen rendition of an “anti-woke superhero” is shuttered, and the thousands of dollars fans invested in the project likely won’t be coming back to them, according to a video sent to fans and posts on the creator’s blog.
Gizmodo
On Star Trek: Lower Decks, Loose Lips Sink Starships
Outside of a few strong highs, Lower Decks’ third season has largely felt like a bit of a regression, with characters re-treading familiar arcs with little rhyme or reason. It’s perhaps fitting then, that as the season draws to a close, it sets the stage for a conflict the show already covered—except this time there might be a few more consequences, if we’re lucky.
Book Review: Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Stephen King is known primarily for writing horror, but I also enjoy his fantasy stories. King says Fairy Tale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is classic Stephen King, with a true teen hero exploring a parallel world.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on Daredevil's Gold and Red Costume in She-Hulk
Charlie Cox has made a truimphant return to the role of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but he definitely looks different than he did in his groundbreaking Netflix series from the 2010s. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law re-introduced us to Daredevil, and gave us a first-time introduction to his new superhero costume, with its red-and-gold color scheme. Marvel Comics fans were thrilled to see Daredevil's latest onscreen suit provided a major head nod to his earliest looks – but how does Charlie Cox feel about being in the new suit?
Gizmodo
Every One of the Rock's Genre Roles, Ranked (By Rockiness)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has spent a long career on screens big and small doing what he does best: basically being himself across a litany of characters. But in his sizeable slice of genre roles, climaxing with the long-in-the-making arrival of Black Adam in theaters today, which of his nerdiest credits is also... the Rockiest?
wegotthiscovered.com
An ingeniously awesome cult classic crossover deserved much better than bombing and being abandoned
Crossovers are all the rage these days, with several of Hollywood’s biggest franchises throwing together combinations of characters that you couldn’t imagine seeing in the same movie as recently as 10-15 years ago. Forget Godzilla vs. Kong, disregard Batman v Superman, and to hell with The Avengers, because 1987’s The Monster Squad deserves your attention.
Gizmodo
Cosmic Scare: NASA Celebrates Halloween With 9 Vintage Horror Film Posters
The universe is a spooky place, filled with zombie stars, invisible matter, and monster galaxies lurking in the silent darkness of the cosmos. In order to pay tribute to the weird mysteries that surround us, NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program Office produced a set of illustrations meant to look like vintage horror movie posters. All draw inspiration from real cosmic phenomenon like dark matter, gamma ray bursts and exoplanets with hellish conditions.
yankodesign.com
This sleek mobile home with a folding awning can extend upto 3x its original size
Recently mobile homes and tiny homes on wheels have become everyone’s preferred living situation, and I mean why wouldn’t they be? They’re economical, flexible, and most of the time quite sustainably built. From a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels that was built for the nomadic life to a compact Swedish tiny home on wheels – we’ve seen a lot of innovative and comfortable mobile homes on the market. And one such excellent design to recently join the ranks is the VAYA Mobile Home.
