Missouri State

PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in lake

A boy has died of a brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in Lake Mead this month, authorities in Nevada said. The patient, identified only as a male under the age of 18, is believed to have been exposed while on the Arizona side of the lake “at the beginning of October,” according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
NEVADA STATE
Pa. Supreme Court agrees to expedite a ruling on counting undated mailed ballots

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to expedite the review of a lawsuit filed by state and national Republican parties over whether to count undated mail-in ballots. The late Friday afternoon order indicates it will allow the case to skip a review by lower courts and will decide it through the submission of briefs, not oral arguments. The timeframe for submitting those court filings makes it appear that the justices are aiming to render a decision in time for the Nov. 8 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports

The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Harrisburg, PA
