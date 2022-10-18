Read full article on original website
Is Pa. among the top states with hiring woes? This study found out
A new study from WalletHub has found which states have businesses that are struggling with hiring employees the most. Fortunately, researchers found Pennsylvania isn’t among those states. SIMILAR STORIES: 3 Pennsylvania colleges among U.S.’s ‘best’: study. In order to complete this study, WalletHub compared all 50...
Mega Millions $30M jackpot (10/21/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. So tonight, Friday, Oct. 21 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store.
Pennsylvania has a favorite cryptid. Can you guess which?
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
State seeks sanctions over access to county voting machines
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s state elections chief wants legal penalties against two Republican county officials and their lawyer for what she calls in a new court filing their “unprecedented, reckless decision” to give an outside group access to voting machines during pending litigation on that subject. Lawyers...
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to...
Pa. man gets prison for attacks on journalist, police during Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him...
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in lake
A boy has died of a brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in Lake Mead this month, authorities in Nevada said. The patient, identified only as a male under the age of 18, is believed to have been exposed while on the Arizona side of the lake “at the beginning of October,” according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pa. Supreme Court agrees to expedite a ruling on counting undated mailed ballots
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to expedite the review of a lawsuit filed by state and national Republican parties over whether to count undated mail-in ballots. The late Friday afternoon order indicates it will allow the case to skip a review by lower courts and will decide it through the submission of briefs, not oral arguments. The timeframe for submitting those court filings makes it appear that the justices are aiming to render a decision in time for the Nov. 8 election.
Pa. man, exonerated for murder last year, is a suspect in a new murder case
A Pennsylvania man, who was exonerated for murder over a year ago, is wanted in a recent fatal shooting of a 50-year-old musician and artist. Jahmir Harris’ conviction in a 2012 killing was overturned by prosecutors. According to Philly Voice, the decision sparked criticism from the judge and the victim’s family.
Pa. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of soldier, 17, killed in Korean War and recently identified
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered that all United States and commonwealth flags fly at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 22, in honor of a soldier killed in the Korean War and only recently identified. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Oct. 22 for U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J....
Black women voters are hosting a candidates forum in Harrisburg, but no Republicans have accepted their invitation | Social Views
Black women are a pivotal voting bloc in Pennsylvania, so you would think when some of their most powerful organizations hold an election forum, candidates from all parties would be falling over themselves to get through the door. You would be wrong.
Pennsylvanians getting student loan debt relief won’t be hit with a higher state tax bill
The more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians granted student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will come away with up to $614 left in their pocket after paying their state taxes. The plan’s loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 will not be treated as income subject...
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
Pa. school bus driver badly injured in crash: reports
The driver of an empty school bus was seriously injured crashed into a steel support in Forest Hills, according to a story from the Post-Gazette. The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard. The crash left the front end of the bus twisted around the borough’s welcome sign.
Upper Allen delays demolition bids for historic house after new possibilities emerge
A proposed bid request to demolish the Lambert farmhouse was tabled Wednesday night by the Upper Allen Township commissioners in light of some new possibilities to preserve the historic structure. The township was set to approve a request Wednesday for bids to tear down the farmhouse located at 1215 McCormick...
