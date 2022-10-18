ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfJyN_0ida2I2z00
David Rosenberg. Rosenberg Research & Associates
  • David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last.
  • He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%.
  • The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers.

David Rosenberg has dismissed the latest US stock-market rally as a temporary reprieve for investors, and warned American consumers are running short of cash.

"It's got all the hallmarks of a bear market rally, we've seen six of these already," the Rosenberg Research founder told CNBC on Monday, after the S&P 500 closed 2.7% higher and the Nasdaq gained 3.4%. Both indices were up another 1.9% on Tuesday at last check.

Rosenberg noted the S&P 500 is still down about 22% this year, despite seven bear-market rallies so far. He expects the latest bounce in stocks to be short-lived as well.

"There was nothing fundamental about yesterday's rally," he said in a morning note Tuesday. "The economic backdrop has not changed.

"With earnings season picking up in the coming days and weeks, our expectation remains that S&P 500 earnings trends, and guidance, will disappoint — fueling the next leg lower for the stock market."

The Rosenberg Research chief has previously said the stock market tends to find a bottom 16 months after the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates, so he doesn't expect a recovery until late next year or 2024.

During the Monday interview, Rosenberg dismissed Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan's comments that many consumers saved money during the pandemic, and that their bank balances are yet to shrink significantly.

"That cushion is subsiding at a very quick rate," he said about the boost to household finances provided by stimulus checks and other government aid.

Rosenberg emphasized that inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, continues to erode the purchasing power of dollars.

He also pointed out that real US retail sales shrunk by 2% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, credit-card balances have surged, and consumers have started cutting back on nonessential items in favor of food, medicine, and other necessities.

Comments / 15

Art Mason
3d ago

When Biden took office:Inflation was near ZERO.We were energy independent. Gas was $2/gal.Stock market hitting record after record. American household net worth at all time high. Minority unemployment at record low. American 401k savings at all time high.Violent crime dropped the previous 4 years.And Biden screwed each one of these up BIG TIME!!

Reply(4)
22
joe
3d ago

It doesn’t help that price of gas is so high. People have decreased going places and spending money. This ingredients for heading into a recession…..

Reply(2)
8
Joe Dot
3d ago

This administration wants complete control of everyone.... With electric vehicles and digital currency they will have that.

Reply
6
Related
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
AOL Corp

What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.

As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy