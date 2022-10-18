Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Yulee Middle School student arrested after bringing gun to school, reports show
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A student at Yulee Middle School was arrested after bringing a gun to the school, an arrest report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. The eighth grader was arrested after the school received a tip that the student had a gun in his backpack.
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat
Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
Yulee Middle School student arrested for bringing unloaded gun, bullets to school, NCSO says
YULEE, Fla. — A student was arrested after bringing an unloaded gun and bullets to Yulee Middle School on Thursday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. NCSO said it learned that an 8th grader, who was not identified by deputies, had brought a gun to school in his backpack and was immediately detained.
Eighth grader arrested for bringing gun, bullets to school in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An eighth grade student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Yulee Middle School Thursday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a report of a student bringing a firearm and the school was placed on a hold...
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office says
Update: Clay County Sheriff's Office announced at approximately 8:06 a.m. Friday, through SaferWatch, that the missing Richard P. Vandermiller has been located and is safe. No further statements have been made.
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
Man arrested for tampering with evidence following deadly Hogans creek shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the Hogans Creek area on Tuesday night. Officials responded to a reported shooting to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Cleveland Street. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Although First...
First Coast News
Two men arrested on weapons charges, leading to lockdown of Lake City elementary school
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two individuals were arrested following an incident which resulted in the lockdown of a Lake City area elementary school Wednesday. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, were taken into custody shortly after fleeing on foot from deputies.
News4Jax.com
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Columbia County teen found safe, deputies say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday evening that said the teen was kidnapped and possibly in the Jacksonville area with 27-year-old Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button-down shirt with plaid shorts.
News4Jax.com
Investigations continue after mother, 2 children die in Nassau County house fire
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – As the Hilliard community grieves the loss of a mother and two young children who died after their home caught fire early Thursday morning, her family and investigators are looking for answers. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the western portion of Nassau County...
Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
News4Jax.com
Bodycam footage shows what Gainesville officers experienced after being exposed to white powdery substance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One of the Gainesville police officers who was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to a dangerous drug while responding to a disturbance is speaking out about his experience. The officer, who wished to not be identified, said he feared for his life. Back in...
mycbs4.com
Murder suspect found hiding out in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Reynol Gonzalez, 25, was wanted for murder in Hernando County and was arrested by deputies yesterday. PCSO says they received information from Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that Gonzalez was possibly hiding in Putnam County. After determining the location of where Gonzalez...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 2 for disturbance near school
Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following a disturbance outside Eastside Elementary School in Lake City that led to the campus’s lockdown. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, deputies arrested Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, following an incident outside the school.
News4Jax.com
8 Westside High School students, driver hospitalized after bus crash on 103rd Street, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a major accident involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon on 103rd Street and Ricker Road on Jacksonville’s Westside. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., Bus #329 from Westside High School was headed east on 103rd Street when it...
Jacksonville man convicted of murder of former neighbor resentenced to life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man previously sentenced to death in the 2012 murder of his former neighbor will now spend the rest of his life in prison. Dennis Thurnado Glover was sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
