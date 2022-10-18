TCL 6-Series (R655) TV. Another year, another outstanding TCL 6-Series TV. This is getting predictable. When I say the new 2022 TCL 6-Series (model R655) is a dangerously good TV, I mean it as a compliment. But if I’m being transparent, it’s a bit backhanded. The problem with this year’s TCL 6-Series is that it is, by most measures, a truly outstanding TV for its price. In fact, its picture quality is so close to that of more expensive high-end TVs that I think a lot of enthusiasts on a budget will want to buy this TV and and then calibrate it so that it performs like a TV twice its price. The only problem is that this TV is really hard to get adjusted so that it meets its full potential. Some might even say it is hamstrung.

16 HOURS AGO