The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
South St. Louis bar and grill broken into early Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A bar and grill was broken into early Friday morning in south St. Louis. At about 4 a.m., burglars broke the glass of the front door of Exotic Bar and Grill located in the 2800 block of Cherokee Street. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
Pevely family moves Halloween light show featuring 66K lights to Festus Park
A Missouri family known for its massive Halloween light show returns with an even bigger show, with some help from the City of Festus.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
FOX2now.com
The Fabulous Fox has a fantastic lineup of shows to celebrate its 40th Anniversary
ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox is aptly named because not only is the building stunning to be in, but the acoustics are beyond compare. This year is extra special because the Fox is celebrating its 40th Anniversary. From Hadestown to Frozen to Wicked, this season is a stunner – and you will want to check out the ticket packages coming out for the 2023.
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
Bellefontaine Cemetery Trolley Tour Offers Historical Frights
The cemetery is famous for its historical figures and elaborate tombs and mausoleums
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
St. Louis area companies Esse Health, Navvis announce merger
Two St. Louis area companies are merging in an effort to expand healthcare services.
flovalleynews.com
Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin
It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
KMOV
Jackpot-winning Show Me Cash Missouri lottery ticket sold in Florissant
FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOV) – A Show Me Cash ticket purchased in Florissant matched all five numbers to win the jackpot!. The $100,000 winning ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing was purchased at the Jamestown Amoco at 4095 N. Highway 67. The winning number combination was 2, 5, 8, 10 and 27.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
With the discovery of radioactive waste, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
Missouri City Car Thefts So Crazy, Police Giving Away Wheel Locks
You know car theft in your community has reached a critical mass when the police start giving away wheel locks. That's exactly what has happened in a suburb of St. Louis recently. I saw this crazy story shared by several outlets today including The Daily Caller and News Lanes. The...
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
What Mizzou will pay to bring football back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The price tag for the University of Missouri-Columbia to bring one of its football games to St. Louis next year could total upwards of $900,000, according to contracts for the contest. That figure includes payments Mizzou will make to the University of Memphis to play in...
KMOV
Clayton wine shop owners searching for alleged thief accused of stealing thousands of dollars in expensive wine
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A thief targeting high-priced wine has stolen thousands of dollars of it, according to the owners of two Clayton wine shops. On Tuesday, employees at The Wine Merchant on Forsythe Boulevard said a man entered the store in the late afternoon and appeared to browse the wine aisles for several minutes.
rejournals.com
Echelon Constructors turns St. Louis-area retail space into swim school
The ongoing effort to repurpose retail space has a new splash – swim schools. St. Louis-based Echelon Constructors is targeting an early 2023 completion for a new Foss Swim School at the Market at McKnight retail center in Rock Hill, Missouri. This project comes after the firm recently completed...
