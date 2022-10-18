ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth clinic opened by McDonough District Hospital for ear, nose, throat, OB/GYN care

By Helen Spencer
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
MACOMB — McDonough District Hospital has expanded its clinics to an office in Monmouth which opened Monday, Oct. 3.

“We are pleased to report the clinic in Monmouth will provide physical therapy/sports medicine, OB/GYN and an ear nose and throat services,” Adrian MacGregor, vice president of MDH said. “We are actively working on starting a convenience clinic and our anticipated start date is the middle to the end of November.”

Dr Jeffrey Sparks, Kammie McKee and Mary Thompson, certified midwife will all be in the offices in Monmouth during their scheduled open days. MacGregor said they have hired a new nurse practitioner for the walk-in convenience clinic.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for rehab services. OB is open one day a month, ENT open two days a month. MacGregor said as services grow they'll add more days. Once the nurse practitioner for the convenience clinic is in place, they are anticipating five days a week of walk-in services. The ENT and OB offices will typically have hours from 9 a.m. to noon.

MDH took over the MDH Monmouth building lease space at the Monmouth Crossing Strip Mall off of US 67. Some renovations such as paint flooring and minor improvements have been done to the space.

“It's been a great adventure for MDH and the real reason we started the clinic is because we looked at patient data from all over," MacGregor said. "A significant amount of patients travel from Monmouth to MDH for about six different services. Last year that was over 1,000 patients coming from Monmouth to Macomb. There needed to be a closer location to where the patients are so they don't have to drive 60 miles round trip,” he said.

MacGregor said they are always evaluating locations where patients start and come to MDH for services and trying to meet their needs.

The clinic is located at 2 American Way, Suite B & C in Monmouth. To make an appointment call 309-715-7362.

