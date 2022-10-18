ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

16-year-old Raynham girl killed in Wareham crash

By Dialynn Dwyer
 3 days ago

State police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wareham Monday night that left a 16-year-old girl from Raynham dead.

Police said troopers responded around 10:54 p.m. to the report of the crash on I-495 southbound. The initial investigation indicates that a 2008 Toyota Sienna veered off the road into the grass median and went down an embankment, striking a tree.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, died at the scene, according to police.

Police said they are not releasing her name.

The investigation into the crash, including what caused the teen to depart the roadway, remains underway.

