We asked Audubon campus chapter leaders what they’ve been up to, and what they’re planning to do next. It’s no secret that the last couple of years of the SARS-CoV-2 viral pandemic have been challenging for everyone, and especially for students, with canceled classes, remote learning, and uncertainty about the viability of in-person events or travel. But the student leaders that helped guide their local Audubon On Campus chapters brought passion and creativity to their work during the pandemic and they and their fellow students were able to achieve incredible things like the first HBCU Arts in Conservation festival in Atlanta, native plant plantings at campuses across the country, and a climate conference specifically designed to engage local community members in San Diego. To celebrate these leaders and their work as they finish up this phase of their lives, we asked them to tell us a bit about their plans for the future.

