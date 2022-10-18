Read full article on original website
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
6 Restaurants In Atlanta Where You Can Run Into A Celebrity
It’s a well-known fact by now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, and it's living up to its reputation by attracting some of the top names in the film and entertainment industry. Whether visiting for work or pleasure, it’s not uncommon to see famous actors and musicians roaming around the city grabbing a quick bite, a drink or sitting down to a Southern-style supper.
This Atlanta Restaurant Sells An Iconic Dish For Just $1.20 & It's A Hidden Gem
The Atlanta food scene is full of exciting new restaurants and star-studded bars celebrities love to pay visits to. Nonetheless, some of the best eats can be found in unassuming joints considered hidden gems in the city. Content creator Angus (@angus.reviews.food) has a recommendation for locals looking for an unusual...
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
Atlanta buying 2 Peachtree Street building for $39 million for redevelopment
The city of Atlanta announced Thursday that it is purchasing the 2 Peachtree Street building in an effort to create a wo...
fox5atlanta.com
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience
ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade returns
The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade is this weekend, Oct. 22-23, to thrill and chill with music, food, artist market and more. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a freak show, skate ramp and music at L5P Community Center: Saturday2 p.m. Das Kaiser3:30 p.m. El Matador5 p.m. Genki Genki Panic6:30 p.m. Sporrs […] The post Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade returns appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Georgia
A popular off-price retail store chain is opening another new location in Georiga next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Georiga store location in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 21 Savage Surprises Spelhouse Homecoming Crowd with Drake Performance
It’s homecoming season, and that means some of the biggest Hip-Hop stars are making visits to HBCUs to perform and party with students. 21 Savage was booked for the joint Morehouse and Spelman homecoming and brought a special guest with him, Drake. During their time on the stage, Drake...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
Newnan Times-Herald
The Powerful Name of Jesus
Seven-year-old Joe sometimes comes to worship with his grandparents and listens very carefully, even answering my rhetorical questions. His parents told him recently he could have a cat, so he was pretty pumped. They asked, “What are you going to name your cat?”. He answered, “Dr. Chancey!”. They...
AccessAtlanta
Candlelight Concert Series bringing ‘Legends of R&B Night’ to Decatur
It’s an experience centered around R&B legends that you won’t forget. Talk about bringing all those smooth vibes under one roof! The Candlelight Concert Series is taking on a night of R&B in a completely unique way. The event will transform a Decatur chapel—formerly First United Methodist Church—into an enchanting candle-lit backdrop accompanied by classical composers. You can catch the show on the following dates: Friday, Nov. 25, Friday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Atlanta business owners hopeful bridge reopening will reinvigorate economy
ATLANTA — A busy cut-through lined with businesses should reopen soon. Cheshire Bridge has been closed for more than a year. It is near I-85 and Lenox Road. The bridge was shut down after a fire a year ago, and it has been a headache ever since. Now, the...
