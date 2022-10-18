ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating

A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
ATLANTA, GA
Narcity USA

6 Restaurants In Atlanta Where You Can Run Into A Celebrity

It’s a well-known fact by now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, and it's living up to its reputation by attracting some of the top names in the film and entertainment industry. Whether visiting for work or pleasure, it’s not uncommon to see famous actors and musicians roaming around the city grabbing a quick bite, a drink or sitting down to a Southern-style supper.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience

ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade returns

The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade is this weekend, Oct. 22-23, to thrill and chill with music, food, artist market and more. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a freak show, skate ramp and music at L5P Community Center: Saturday2 p.m. Das Kaiser3:30 p.m. El Matador5 p.m. Genki Genki Panic6:30 p.m. Sporrs […] The post Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade returns appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

The Powerful Name of Jesus

Seven-year-old Joe sometimes comes to worship with his grandparents and listens very carefully, even answering my rhetorical questions. His parents told him recently he could have a cat, so he was pretty pumped. They asked, “What are you going to name your cat?”. He answered, “Dr. Chancey!”. They...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Candlelight Concert Series bringing ‘Legends of R&B Night’ to Decatur

It’s an experience centered around R&B legends that you won’t forget. Talk about bringing all those smooth vibes under one roof! The Candlelight Concert Series is taking on a night of R&B in a completely unique way. The event will transform a Decatur chapel—formerly First United Methodist Church—into an enchanting candle-lit backdrop accompanied by classical composers. You can catch the show on the following dates: Friday, Nov. 25, Friday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy