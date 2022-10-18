Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Rusty the red panda, who briefly ran free in D.C. in 2013, has unexpectedly died
Some who were in Washington, D.C., in 2013 are mourning the loss of Rusty the red panda, who captivated the city when he escaped from the Smithsonian's National Zoo almost a decade ago. He was 10 years old. He died on Oct. 14. Pueblo Zoo, where he was living, currently...
Singer and songwriter iLe's third album, 'Nacarile,' finds a world deeply in flux
From the war in Vietnam to the fight for civil rights, musicians have always provided a voice for change. That's exactly what happened in 2019 in San Juan, where massive protests followed a government corruption scandal and the botched rebuilding after Hurricane Maria. Those same protestors would eventually force Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
A teenager asks her mom: When can I wear the Hijab?
It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In 2010, Basma Alawee came to the United States from Iraq, along with her 1-year-old daughter, Danna. The family eventually settled in Florida. Basma and Danna recently came to StoryCorps. And Danna, who's now in the ninth grade, wanted to ask her mom a question.
