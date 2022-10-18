Read full article on original website
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
Darvin Ham asked Russell Westbrook to act like a professional after Russ said he got injured for coming off the bench.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies rule out Dillon Brooks (thigh) on Friday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brooks will miss his second straight game with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to log more minutes against a Houston unit allowing a 109.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Thursday 10/20/22
College football is entering Week 8, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Thursday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 10/21/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited for Bengals on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Chase was added to the injury report with a hip issue on Wednesday and logged a limited practice. Tee Higgins (ankle) was also limited. Chase seemed fine in Week 6, catching 7 of 10 targets for 132 and 2 touchdowns. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) starting Thursday night for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James was listed probable to play due to left foot soreness, meaning his ability to suit up in the Battle of L.A. was never in doubt. Still, it's nice to see an official confirmation that he'll be ready to rock versus the Clippers.
numberfire.com
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 7
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) will make NBA debut Saturday
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He will play in Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs suffered an ankle sprain during Friday's clash with the Hawks and will not return. Suggs will finish Friday's game with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes played.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown Jr. starting for Denver on Friday in place of injured Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Brown will get the start on Friday with Jamal Murray (injury management) sidelined. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against the Warriors. Brown's Friday projection includes 8.4 points, 4.4...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes (elbow) questionable for Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hayes continues to deal with an elbow injury and is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday. If Hayes is ruled out, Larry Nance Jr. should be the Pelicans' primary beneficiary, with more playing time also falling to Naji Marshall and Willy Hernangomez.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (knee) available for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sore right knee. However, he has since been removed from the injury report, obstensibly clearing him to take the court. Our models project Smith...
numberfire.com
John Wall (rest) ruled out for Washington's Saturday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (rest) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Wall will sit out on Saturday night for rest purposes. Expect Reggie Jackson to play more minutes at point guard versus a Sacramento unit playing with a 101.0 pace. In 23.4 minutes...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (finger) available for Nuggets' Friday contest versus Warriors
According to head coach Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (finger) will play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite a recent finger sprain, Jokic will suit up on the road versus the Warriors. In a high usage role with Jamal Murray ruled out for injury management reasons, our models project Jokic to score 55.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nesmith has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against San Antonio. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope starting in Wednesday's matchup versus Utah
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope will make the start at shooting guard with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. In 29.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to produce 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (illness) active for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Suns
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kleber is available for Wednesday's opener despite experiencing a non-COVID illness. In 19.1 expected minutes, our models project Kleber to score 14.3 FanDuel points. Kleber's projection includes 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 7
How is it Week 7? I don't get it either. It's time to put on a brave face and identify some fantasy football sleepers. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Murray will not be active on Friday night for injury management purposes. Expect Nah'Shon Hyland to play an increased role versus a Warriors' team allowing a 97.3 defensive rating. Hyland's projection includes...
