Billboard

How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?

When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab

Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Diddy Drops Video for ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix, Which Includes Ashanti’s Apparent Response to Irv Gotti

Diddy kicks off the weekend on a generous note. After delivering a bundle of “Gotta Move On” remix, Diddy returned with the officially video for the Ashanti and Yung Miami-assisted version. The track, dubbed the “Queens Remix,” finds Ashanti addressing a past flame who simply can’t get over her. Many suspect the singer was referencing Irv Gotti, who was widely criticized for sharing intimate details about their alleged fling more than 20 years ago.
American Songwriter

The 22 Best 90s Hip-Hop Artists

If you ask any hip-hop fan, most will tell you that the 1990s was the Golden Age of the genre. (Though the 1980s weren’t half-bad either.) But for anyone who grew up in the era of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem, and Missy Elliott, you know what decade really reigns supreme.
GEORGIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?

Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama Release Gangsta Grillz Album ‘I Still Got It’: Stream

Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama had the music world hyped when it was announced that they will be joining forces for Gangsta Grillz project. Today, the album titled I Still Got It has arrived on DSPs via Death Row Records — a day before expected. It contains 13 songs in total with guest appearances from Juicy J, October London, Daz, Kurupt, Jozzy, Trinidad James and Dave East.
Daily Trojan

‘It’s Only Me’ is rap’s biggest letdown

It’s been two years since Lil Baby’s last project. On Oct. 14, the rapper released the most anticipated album of his career. “It’s Only Me,” a 23-track album, comes with predictable and expected flows. Despite features from some of the most noticeable names in the genre such as Future, Young Thug and Pooh Shiesty, the album still fails to truly provide that “Lil Baby” sound fans are used to hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thehypemagazine.com

The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation Soundtrack Brings Houston Legends Together For a Historic Street Anthem

8 Queens Film & Media Productions, 7 Kings Entertainment, & Wreckshop Records crafted The Great Collaboration soundtrack for the sequel film The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation. Their first single, “Gangsta,” will feature appearances from Propain, Slim Thug, OTB Fast Lane, and Boston George. This alliance has never been done before and is epic for the “South.”
HOUSTON, TX
hiphop-n-more.com

Freddie Gibbs Freestyles Over Jay Z ‘This Can’t Be Life’ for LA Leakers: Watch

Freddie Gibbs is promoting his new album Soul Sold Separately currently which has earned good praise from listeners since release. After recently dropping the music video for ‘Dark Hearted’, the rapper makes a stop at LA Leakers on Power 106 for a quick but sharp freestyle where he chooses the Jay-Z ‘This Can’t Be Life‘ instrumental.

