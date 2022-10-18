ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heating costs this winter are already scaring U.S. families

JAY, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.
We must address medical debt during this Health Literacy Month | Opinion

We are in the midst of a national crisis affecting the lives of more than 100 million Americans, including New Jerseyans. This crisis is worsening racial disparities in health and wealth. It’s stopping some Americans from saving for retirement and others from investing in their children’s education. It’s forcing patients who may have just months to live to spend their last days on earth fighting corporations over medical bills and coverage. This is the crisis of medical debt in America, and it’s crushing millions of hardworking families. ...
Pa. Supreme Court agrees to expedite a ruling on counting undated mailed ballots

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to expedite the review of a lawsuit filed by state and national Republican parties over whether to count undated mail-in ballots. The late Friday afternoon order indicates it will allow the case to skip a review by lower courts and will decide it through the submission of briefs, not oral arguments. The timeframe for submitting those court filings makes it appear that the justices are aiming to render a decision in time for the Nov. 8 election.
