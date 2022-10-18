Read full article on original website
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Former DOJ official says Trump's reaction to the January 6 panel is starting to look like the makings of an insanity defense
Neal Katyal said he could not see Trump's 14-page response to the Capitol-riot panel helping him in "any legal way" unless pleaded insanity.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Why the U.S. House of Representatives has 435 seats – and how that could change | Opinion
As the population of the U.S. has grown over the past century, the House of Representatives has gotten worse at being representative of the people it serves. That doesn’t have to happen – and it wasn’t always the case. The House is the one segment of the...
Heating costs this winter are already scaring U.S. families
JAY, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages.
‘I’m going to kill you!’: Man in Pa. prison sent powder, threat to Biden, prosecutors say
A man serving time in a Pennsylvania prison mailed white powder and a letter to a U.S. congressman’s office, threatening the legislator and President Joe Biden, federal prosecutors said. The Department of Justice said Robert M. Vargo, 25, of Berwick, mailed the letter and powder from the Luzerne County...
We must address medical debt during this Health Literacy Month | Opinion
We are in the midst of a national crisis affecting the lives of more than 100 million Americans, including New Jerseyans. This crisis is worsening racial disparities in health and wealth. It’s stopping some Americans from saving for retirement and others from investing in their children’s education. It’s forcing patients who may have just months to live to spend their last days on earth fighting corporations over medical bills and coverage. This is the crisis of medical debt in America, and it’s crushing millions of hardworking families. ...
Will Oregon go Republican? GOP surge at state level shines a light on what voters want.
What's happening in Oregon echoes around the country, where citizens sick of failed Democratic policies lead to the rise of surprising candidates.
The Controversial Way Social Security Can Generate $775 Billion in Revenue Over the Next Decade
This disliked source of income for America's top retirement program isn't going away anytime soon.
Faith Works: Holiday spending and spiritual investments
Yes, Virginia, the Christmas commercials have started running on television. Retail outlets are hard at work, online and in real world terms, getting you to think about spending money for the holidays, and they’d rather you start spending now and thinking less. Just do it, you know. It is...
Pa. Supreme Court agrees to expedite a ruling on counting undated mailed ballots
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to expedite the review of a lawsuit filed by state and national Republican parties over whether to count undated mail-in ballots. The late Friday afternoon order indicates it will allow the case to skip a review by lower courts and will decide it through the submission of briefs, not oral arguments. The timeframe for submitting those court filings makes it appear that the justices are aiming to render a decision in time for the Nov. 8 election.
Is Pa. among the top states with hiring woes? This study found out
A new study from WalletHub has found which states have businesses that are struggling with hiring employees the most. Fortunately, researchers found Pennsylvania isn’t among those states. SIMILAR STORIES: 3 Pennsylvania colleges among U.S.’s ‘best’: study. In order to complete this study, WalletHub compared all 50...
Pa. man gets prison for attacks on journalist, police during Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him...
