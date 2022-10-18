Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click2Houston.com
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Eddie? Reward offered for suspect wanted in Oct. 9 shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month. Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld tragedy: Lawsuit against Travis Scott, others settled with family of 21-year-old victim, Attorney Buzbee says
HOUSTON – Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Thursday that at least one of the lawsuits filed against rapper Travis Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled. Buzbee filed the lawsuit on Nov. 16, 2021 on behalf of more than 120 clients, including 21-year-old Axel Acosta,...
Click2Houston.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Harris County; search for suspect underway: HCSO
HOUSTON – A search for a suspect is underway after a woman was shot in northwest Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive after receiving a phone call about the incident around 8:53 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
$1M bond for man accused in April shooting death of pregnant girlfriend in southwest Houston, court docs say
HOUSTON – An arrest was made in the April shooting death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect, identified by police as Devin Marsalis Allen, 26, is charged with capital murder in the 228th State...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
Click2Houston.com
‘My mom kept us locked in the laundry room’: Neighbor says teens ran to her Cypress home for help after breaking free from handcuffs
CYPRESS, Texas – New details have emerged about the teenage twins who allegedly escaped abusive conditions at a Cypress home, where they were reportedly living in horror at the hands of their mother and her boyfriend. A neighbor who answered their plea for help spoke to KPRC 2 about...
Click2Houston.com
Welcome back, Max! Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 returns to work after recovering from heat exhaustion during search
HOUSTON – Max is back! Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office announced that K9 Max is back on duty with his handler Deputy Henson. On Sept. 23, Max was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects in a north Harris County subdivision.
Click2Houston.com
Trio wanted for assaulting clerk who confronted them for stealing at east downtown convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding two women and a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month. On Sept. 18, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a store located in the 2300 block of Pease Street around 2:15 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Voter fraud charges dismissed against Hervis Rogers, Houston man who waited hours to vote in 2020
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, who garnered widespread attention for waiting hours in line to vote at a Houston polling location during the March 2020 presidential primary, have been dismissed.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? 3 men rob, pistol-whip couple in west Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a couple’s home, earlier this month. According to police, a husband and wife had returned home in the Tanglewood subdivision after eating out at a restaurant. Police said while the husband went outside to take out...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $250K for man accused of choking common-law wife to death during domestic dispute in SE Houston, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man was been arrested and charged with murder after reportedly choking his common-law wife to death during a dispute about the way she disciplined their children in southeast Houston Tuesday, authorities said. Jyron Charles Lee, 26, appeared in court Wednesday night. His bond was set at...
Click2Houston.com
‘It doesn’t look good’: Authorities searching for missing 2-year-old daughter of man accused of choking common-law wife to death
HOUSTON – Houston police and Texas Equusearch are searching for a missing 2-year-old child who is the daughter of the man accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday. Police said the toddler, Nadia Lee, was last seen near the 300 block of South Richey Street in...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with murder after possible 16-year-old runaway found dead in wooded area in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after a 16-year-old runaway’s body was discovered in a wooded area in north Harris County on Thursday. Jonathan Rodriguez has since been charged with murder. On Thursday evening, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Deputies say man kidnapped girlfriend, brutally assaulted her in wooded area following argument in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – A man is wanted for the kidnapping and assault of his girlfriend on Oct. 15 after an argument in northwest Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area...
Click2Houston.com
Texas secretary of state’s office issues warning after information for Harris County 2020 election audit was reported missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Allegations in an elections audit by the Secretary of States office were echoed to KPRC 2 by Senator Paul Bettencourt ahead of the upcoming November election. ”There’s a massive problem with the chain of custody from the 2020 election that harris county has been unable...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills man at bus stop in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspected drunk driver fatally struck a man at a bus stop Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened at a bus stop located on Tidwell Road and Airline Drive around 2 a.m. According to HPD and the METRO...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist fatally struck by 18-wheeler on Houston’s East End, police say
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist is dead after he was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler on Houston’s East End Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on I-10 East and Taylor around 10:34 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at...
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of robbing 3 banks in SW Houston was originally serving 25-year sentence for previous robbery case, police say
WEST UNIVERSITY – Authorities have arrested a man who they say has robbed multiple businesses in West University area. According to West University police, officers received a call about a robbery in the 4000 block of Bellaire Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 10. Police say the suspect...
