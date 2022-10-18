Read full article on original website
Off-duty NY police officer robbed of badge, wallet in the Bronx
An off-duty upstate New York police officer was robbed of his badge and wallet while in the Bronx early Sunday, the Daily News reported.
Police searching for man who caused stampede in Brooklyn subway by flashing a knife
Police are searching for a man who displayed a knife on a Brooklyn A train, causing a stampede that injured a 36-year-old woman. The man displayed the knife on Sept. 21 around 4:42 p.m. on an A train.
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
Man killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Brooklyn, police say
Police say the 66-year-old was crossing 4th Avenue at 59th Street when he was hit just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
NYPD releases image of man sought in Manhattan subway slashing
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Friday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a man’s slashing aboard an Upper West Side subway train. The victim, 26, and his girlfriend, 34, were aboard a northbound No. 2 train around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant tried to sit on the woman, according […]
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
Man killed in overnight shooting at Harlem NYCHA complex
A man in his 20s was fatally shot at a Harlem NYCHA complex early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim, whose identity police are withholding pending notification of his family, was reportedly shot around 3:10 a.m.
Man stabbed in Queens by someone who asked if he was in gang
A suspect repeatedly stabbed a man in Queens after first asking him if he was in a gang, which sparked a violent dispute, police said Friday.
NBC New York
Subway Rider Shoved to Tracks in Brooklyn as Random NYC Transit Attacks Soar
Violence in New York City's subway system escalated again Friday, with police confirming a person was pushed to the tracks in Brooklyn before the start of the afternoon commute got underway. The victim was in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L and M...
85-year-old woman says she has lived with broken apartment window for months
An 85-year-old Bronx resident says she has been living with a broken apartment window for months, and that the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t fixed it despite her many complaints.
VIDEO: Man in 'cream' hat robs woman in bump scheme on Queens street
Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a woman’s purse in a bump scheme on Wednesday in Queens, authorities said.
Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners
A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
Trio who beat, robbed Bronx food deliveryman of cell, e-bike sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a food delivery person in the Bronx last month, authorities said.
Gunman sought after man shot in leg on Harlem street
Police released a photo of a gunman being sought after a man was shot in the leg in Harlem Wednesday evening, authorities said.
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
Police: East New York grocery store robbed of $5K
An East New York grocery store was robbed of $5,000 on Monday.
Man wanted for slashing NYPD tires in the Bronx
Police released video Thursday of the suspected vandal in the tire-slashing at Kelly Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood just after 12 p.m.
News 12
DOT: Avoid driving in downtown Brooklyn due to major road construction
The Department of Transportation says to expect traffic congestion and road closures in downtown Brooklyn. The DOT advises travelers to avoid the area due to major road construction, which will be affecting the BQE closing one lane Queens bound and closing the Atlantic Avenue Ramp. There are multiple detours to...
bkreader.com
Suspect in ENY Robbery of Senior Caught the Next Day
A Brooklyn man was caught on surveillance video robbing an 82-year-old woman — and was then nabbed a day later when he tried to rob another victim a block away, cops said. Timothy Thompson, 42, approached the elderly woman at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues in East […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
