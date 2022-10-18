ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 7

Android E User
5d ago

Answer please, what man in the right mind would even think of doing something like this what drives them in the mind, it's a kindness.

Reply(1)
2
 

CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD releases image of man sought in Manhattan subway slashing

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Friday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a man’s slashing aboard an Upper West Side subway train. The victim, 26, and his girlfriend, 34, were aboard a northbound No. 2 train around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant tried to sit on the woman, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners

A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

DOT: Avoid driving in downtown Brooklyn due to major road construction

The Department of Transportation says to expect traffic congestion and road closures in downtown Brooklyn. The DOT advises travelers to avoid the area due to major road construction, which will be affecting the BQE closing one lane Queens bound and closing the Atlantic Avenue Ramp. There are multiple detours to...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Suspect in ENY Robbery of Senior Caught the Next Day

A Brooklyn man was caught on surveillance video robbing an 82-year-old woman — and was then nabbed a day later when he tried to rob another victim a block away, cops said. Timothy Thompson, 42, approached the elderly woman at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues in East […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

