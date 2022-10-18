ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perils Of Delta-8 THC And Other 'Hemp' Products That Get You High: Why Unregulated Intoxicating Hemp Products Can Be Dangerous

The California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA), a trade group representing hundreds of companies participating in the United States’ largest regulated cannabis market, has released a white paper entitled “Pandora’s Box: The Dangers of a National, Unregulated, Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoid Market.”. The document details the dangers associated with...
Why Many Cannabis Businesses Are Cautionary Tales – And How a Growth Industry Can Learn from Growing Pains

It’s well-known that the cannabis industry is undergoing a rapid and massive transformation as revenue projections for the nascent, legalized industry expect to reach $50 billion in the next three years. Yet despite this economic promise, capturing a piece of that successful share will be thwarted by factors many businesses aren’t prepared to face such as financial restrictions, compliance, operations and a fundamental misreading of the industry.
Dr. Deepak Chopra Is 'Impressed With The Verified Results' Of ProVEDA's Topical Pain Relief Solutions

ProVEDA Corporation has entered into a relationship with Dr. Deepak Chopra. For over 5,000 years and still serving as the core of healthcare in India today, Ayurvedic medicine has over 250 plant extracts with proven medicinal properties. When formulating its topical pain relief solutions, ProVEDA starts with these traditional extracts and then adds plant stem cells for their antioxidant activities along with CBD for a feeling of overall wellness. The result is THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD-infused, plant-based therapeutics.
