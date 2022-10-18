Read full article on original website
Related
The Perils Of Delta-8 THC And Other 'Hemp' Products That Get You High: Why Unregulated Intoxicating Hemp Products Can Be Dangerous
The California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA), a trade group representing hundreds of companies participating in the United States’ largest regulated cannabis market, has released a white paper entitled “Pandora’s Box: The Dangers of a National, Unregulated, Hemp-Derived Intoxicating Cannabinoid Market.”. The document details the dangers associated with...
Psychedelics Venture Studio Sets Up Equity Crowdfunding Campaign To Expand Drug-Assisted Therapies
Nucleus is launching an crowdfunding campaign with the goal of expanding people’s relation with the psychedelics industry. The venture studio subsidiary to VC firm Iter Investments is aiming to impulse psychedelic-assisted therapy forward in the midst of the global mental health crises. On behalf of Iter Investments, founder Dustin...
Unions Growing Stronger In Cannabis Industry With Curaleaf Dispensary Joining The Ranks
Employees at Curaleaf’s CURLF Edgewater, NJ., dispensary have voted to organize as members of United Food and Commercial Workers. The Curaleaf location in Edgewater originally served only medical marijuana patients, but now also serves the adult use market. Nationally, Curaleaf operates 134 local dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites across 22 states.
The Top Dangers Cannabis Cultivation and Manufacturing Workers Face
For the past few weeks, the eyes of much of the cannabis industry have been affixed on the tragic death of an employee at a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Holyoke, Massachusetts. The incident occurred at a Trulieve facility in January, but only in October did the state’s Cannabis...
Why Many Cannabis Businesses Are Cautionary Tales – And How a Growth Industry Can Learn from Growing Pains
It’s well-known that the cannabis industry is undergoing a rapid and massive transformation as revenue projections for the nascent, legalized industry expect to reach $50 billion in the next three years. Yet despite this economic promise, capturing a piece of that successful share will be thwarted by factors many businesses aren’t prepared to face such as financial restrictions, compliance, operations and a fundamental misreading of the industry.
Dr. Deepak Chopra Is 'Impressed With The Verified Results' Of ProVEDA's Topical Pain Relief Solutions
ProVEDA Corporation has entered into a relationship with Dr. Deepak Chopra. For over 5,000 years and still serving as the core of healthcare in India today, Ayurvedic medicine has over 250 plant extracts with proven medicinal properties. When formulating its topical pain relief solutions, ProVEDA starts with these traditional extracts and then adds plant stem cells for their antioxidant activities along with CBD for a feeling of overall wellness. The result is THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD-infused, plant-based therapeutics.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0