ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Five candidates running for a seat on the Kent City school board

KENT COUNTY, MI — Five candidates are battling for two, six-year seats on Kent City Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Tim Kruithoff’s term expires at the end of this year, and he is not seeking reelection. One incumbent is seeking reelection to the board: Stacey Alt. Another incumbent, Sandra Vanderhyde-Volkers, is running unopposed for partial term on the school board.
KENT CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Meet the 4 candidates running for Muskegon Board of Education

MUSKEGON, MI – There are three incumbents and one challenger running for the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has two six-year seats and one partial term seat up for grabs this November. Incumbents Earl W. O’Brien (who goes by Bill), Kwame Kamau James and Christine Hamel are all seeking reelection.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

6 candidates seeking 2 seats on Reeths-Puffer school board

MUSKEGON, MI — Six candidates are competing for votes to gain two open spots on the Reeths-Puffer School District board of education in the Nov. 8 election. Three of the candidates in the election are incumbents, meaning at least one incumbent will lose their seat. Those incumbents include board president Kim Bramer, secretary Susan Blackburn and trustee Timothy Wheeler.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race

KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
BYRON CENTER, MI
MLive

Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board

KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
LOWELL, MI
MLive

Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board

HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive

Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District

KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy