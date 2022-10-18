KENT COUNTY, MI — Five candidates are battling for two, six-year seats on Kent City Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Tim Kruithoff’s term expires at the end of this year, and he is not seeking reelection. One incumbent is seeking reelection to the board: Stacey Alt. Another incumbent, Sandra Vanderhyde-Volkers, is running unopposed for partial term on the school board.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO