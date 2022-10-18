Read full article on original website
Five candidates running for a seat on the Kent City school board
KENT COUNTY, MI — Five candidates are battling for two, six-year seats on Kent City Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Tim Kruithoff’s term expires at the end of this year, and he is not seeking reelection. One incumbent is seeking reelection to the board: Stacey Alt. Another incumbent, Sandra Vanderhyde-Volkers, is running unopposed for partial term on the school board.
Meet the 4 candidates running for Muskegon Board of Education
MUSKEGON, MI – There are three incumbents and one challenger running for the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has two six-year seats and one partial term seat up for grabs this November. Incumbents Earl W. O’Brien (who goes by Bill), Kwame Kamau James and Christine Hamel are all seeking reelection.
6 candidates seeking 2 seats on Reeths-Puffer school board
MUSKEGON, MI — Six candidates are competing for votes to gain two open spots on the Reeths-Puffer School District board of education in the Nov. 8 election. Three of the candidates in the election are incumbents, meaning at least one incumbent will lose their seat. Those incumbents include board president Kim Bramer, secretary Susan Blackburn and trustee Timothy Wheeler.
Kent County commissioner faces nonprofit leader for 2nd District seat
KENT COUNTY, MI - A Kent County commissioner will face a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 2nd District. Republican incumbent Tom Antor and Democrat challenger Rebecca Diffin will compete in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the Grand Rapids area.
Learn about North Muskegon City Council candidates running in Nov. 8 election
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI – Two incumbents on the North Muskegon City Council are facing a challenger to hang onto their seats. Chuck Proper is challenging incumbents William Mogren and Toni Seyferth in the Nov. 8 general election. The three are seeking two three-year seats on the council. The positions...
Two candidates battle to represent new district on Kent County board
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Republican and Democrat are facing off for a new seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Republican Walter Bujak, 64, is running against Democrat Charles Howe for the District 21 seat in the Nov. 8 election. The district is one of two new...
Democrat incumbent faces Republican challenger for Kent County seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two candidates are competing for the District 18 seat on the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Stephen Wooden is running as an incumbent Democrat for the seat. Voters will chose between Wooden and Republican candidate Tim Allen for the two-year term during the Nov. 8 election.
School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race
KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
Ottawa County’s 1st District guaranteed a new county commissioner after Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Voters in Ottawa County’s 1st District will have their choice between two political newcomers to the county board in next month’s Nov. 8 election. The county’s 1st District is comprised of Olive and Port Sheldon townships and most of Park Township. The...
9 candidates vying for 4 Rockford Public Schools board seats in Nov. 8 election
ROCKFORD, MI — Voters in the Rockford Public Schools district will elect four candidates to its school board in the Nov. 8 election. Nine candidates are competing for four seats – one seat is a partial term ending in 2024, while the other three seats are for full four-year terms.
Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board
KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board
HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
Ottawa County commissioner faces former state lawmaker in 3rd District race
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Ottawa County commissioner faces a former state representative Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 3rd District. Democrat incumbent Doug Zylstra and Republican challenger Daniela Garcia will square off in the November general election for a seat representing a portion of the city of Holland.
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
School coaches crying foul over new teacher pension rule
For over 3 decades, East Kentwood High teacher Stephanie Stephenson has split her time between the classroom and the high school track.
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
