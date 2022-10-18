Notre Dame Football: 5 Step Emergency Intervention Plan

The unthinkable has occurred as Notre Dame has suffered its second loss to an allegedly inferior unranked opponent at home and we aren’t even to Halloween yet.

It’s especially jarring when contrasted with Mr. Bayou Brian’s previous impressive streak of five seasons without a loss to an unranked opponent.

Some growing pains were expected during the Freeman transition, but they were supposed to be against the upper echelon of the schedule, not the lower portion.

Who and what is to blame for this regression after solid play in the last couple of games?

Why do the Irish play their worst football at home?

These are the questions that are keeping Notre Dame fans up at night.

There are undoubtedly more big-picture issues in play now than anyone hoped for to begin the year, but this season isn’t over.

There is pride and the retention of two currently very strong recruiting classes headed to South Bend in 2023 & 2024 on the line. Let’s take a look at five things that need to happen early this week to try and get things back on track in the short term for the Irish.

1

Coach Evaluations

When a team loses at home to two teams it has significantly more talent than and looks completely inept offensively for most of both games, it is fair to ask if what the coaches are preaching is getting through to the players, or if it is even what should be preached to them to begin with.

After the Stanford collapse, Marcus Freeman needs to take a close look at himself and every assistant coach to determine where the disconnect is between the message throughout the week and the gameplay on Saturdays. Tough conversations need to be had with some of Marcus’ closest friends on both sides of the football as these results are unacceptable.

2

A Reminder Of Player Expectations

Losing multiple games to objectively inferior opponents would always be a reason for concern. Doing so at home is a cardinal sin of college football. In these two games, Notre Dame almost appeared at times to play with a sense of entitlement, as if all they needed to do was show up in the navy blues and collect an easy win. They found out the hard way this was incorrect.

The team apparently needs to be reminded of the standard of play that comes with putting on that gold helmet, especially at home of all places. Each of these 12 games is a special gift, a realization that often hits harder after losses than wins.

3

Playing Time Up For Grabs

When you lose the games at home that Notre Dame has lost in inexplicable fashion, there should be natural consequences. One of those consequences should be that nobody’s job is safe anymore. This team cannot afford to operate that way any longer.

From now on, those who make plays in games should get the chance to make more plays in games. And those who do not make plays in games will simply lose the chance to do so moving forward. Especially now that there are three losses on the books.

Aeffort to get some young, raw and hungry players in games should be a priority. You may be pleasantly surprised by the results such as the case of Tobias Merriwether and his beautiful touchdown catch Saturday night.

4

Practice Changes

Results seem to indicate that Notre Dame needs to go back to the basics. They have not proven to be capable to operate at a higher level than that consistently as of yet. Perhaps schemes need to be simplified for a while and maybe basic tackling drills are necessary.

This week should be about finding a few very basic things to do well and being able to repeat them in this week’s game. Notre Dame cannot afford to get off to another slow start against UNLV at home. It simply cannot. Get back to some basics and be able to execute them.

5

Block Out The Noise

Predictably, both traditional and social media response to Notre Dame’s most recent collapse has been quite brutal. Deserved, but brutal. I strongly advise everyone involved with the actual team to try their best to block out the noise and simply focus on getting better each day.

There is nothing to be gained at this point by giving this negativity more time and attention than it has already naturally received. Control what you can control, and right now the outside narrative isn’t on the list.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.