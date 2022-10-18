ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Binge Drinking in North Dakota: How bad is it?

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Research performed by the CDC has indicated that one in six adults in the United States binge drink, and that 25% of those individuals do so weekly. The residents of North Dakota are no strangers to this idea if new studies are any indication.

A new study from the prescription medication assistance site NiceRx identified the states with the largest number of admitted binge drinkers, the highest excessive alcohol consumption cost, and the states with the most alcohol-related deaths.

When it comes to alcohol consumption, in particular, North Dakota’s binge drinkers are some of the worst in the US, consuming the fourth largest amount in gallons per capita. Other northern plains states, including South Dakota and Montana, also topped the charts. The list of the top ten states with the most binge drinkers is as follows:

Rank State Alcohol Consumption in Gallons Per Capita
1 New Hampshire 4.67
2 Delaware 3.52
3 Nevada 3.42
4 North Dakota 3.16
5 Montana 3.10
6 Vermont 3.06
7 Idaho 2.94
8 Wisconsin 2.93
9 Colorado 2.88
10 South Dakota 2.87

In terms of specific North Dakota statistics, it was reported that the total overall cost of excessive drinking in the state comes to $487.6 million dollars, which is equivalent to an average of $725 for each individual. In 2019, 19.7 deaths related directly to alcohol were reported for every 100,000 people in ND.

Other states across the US have reported their own odd numbers as well. In contrast to the states listed above, Utah has been named the state with the fewest binge drinkers, with only 1.35 gallons of alcohol consumed per individual. The highest cost of excessive drinking came from Alaska, where the overall cost of the habit was 872.2 million ($1,165 per person in the state), and the state with the highest number of alcohol-related deaths was New Mexico, reporting 34.3 deaths per 100,000 people in the area.

The full study done by NiceRX can be found here .

US 103.3

“Hay People!” Keep Your Eyes Open On The Drive North Dakota

One season that seems to last longer than others in North Dakota are the fields of hay bales. Now don't get us wrong, there is nothing that makes West River, and still kids at heart, happier than to see these fields especially following years of droughts to grasshoppers. But there is one constant that makes us smile year after year, and that is how this farmer and his wife along one of the prettiest highways in the state treats all that pass with a "Hay" Howdy Do.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Healthcare costs in the US: ND ranks high

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A study performed by prescription assistance site NiceRx has identified the US states where individuals are paying the most for healthcare and prescription medication, and what injuries and illnesses take the most out of patient pockets. North Dakota is the state with the 6th highest healthcare costs in the US, averaging […]
ALABAMA STATE
KX News

North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
gowatertown.net

North Dakota pipeline leak spilled 714,000 gallons last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
WATFORD CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals

Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
MINOT, ND
US 103.3

What’s Your Guess On North Dakota’s Most Expensive City?

What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
MINOT, ND
