Richmond Likely to See First Frost of Fall Tonight

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Richmond Metro area is expected to experience its first frost of the Fall tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures aren't predicted to dip below freezing, but they could drop to the mid-30s — cold enough to effect plants and require some window scraping.

This frost arrives a week or two earlier than usual, according to NBC12's Andrew Freiden, following a trend set by the last several weeks. All of October thus far has been slightly cooler than usual (a trend not reflected by the rest of 2022). After these early frosts, however, temperatures are expected to rise again with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.