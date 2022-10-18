ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Likely to See First Frost of Fall Tonight

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4aTy_0idZzPQf00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Richmond Metro area is expected to experience its first frost of the Fall tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures aren't predicted to dip below freezing, but they could drop to the mid-30s — cold enough to effect plants and require some window scraping.

This frost arrives a week or two earlier than usual, according to NBC12's Andrew Freiden, following a trend set by the last several weeks. All of October thus far has been slightly cooler than usual (a trend not reflected by the rest of 2022). After these early frosts, however, temperatures are expected to rise again with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond opens cold weather shelters ahead overnight freeze

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond is opening two new temporary shelters starting Tuesday night through Thursday evening as temperatures fall below 40 degrees the next few days. There will be a women’s shelter open northside with up to 16 beds at the EDI Senior Center on 700 N....
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Haunted car wash returns to Tommy’s Express locations across town

This year, haunted houses are not the only place to go for a terrifyingly good time. Tommy’s Express Richmond will transform into a Tunnel of Terror at all of its Richmond locations. Starting this weekend, the express car wash will provide scary, sudsy fun. Masked employees will hide in...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

The Town of Jarratt rings in autumn with Fall Festival

This Saturday, the Town of Jarratt rang in the fall season by holding its 7th annual Town of Jarratt Fall Festival at the Johns Manville Clubhouse on South Allen Road. Last year’s festival was marked by a heavy downpour throughout the day which — quite literally — rained on the town’s parade. This year, although there was no parade, there was a bright, sunny, perfectly calm day to greet the town as it gathered at the clubhouse.
JARRATT, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thecollegianur.com

Water pipe bursts outside Lora Robins

A burst pipe started shooting water several feet into the air outside Lora Robins Court on Oct. 20 as a construction crew worked to repair a broken line going into the Westhampton Deanery. The crew removed a piece of concrete that was attached to the pipe, which burst, said Frank...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hopewell teens experience dangers of distracted driving through virtual exercises

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - DRIVE SMART Virginia, Hopewell Police Department and VCU traveled to Hopewell High School to educate sophomores students about the dangers of distracted driving using its drive smart simulator Wednesday. This educational program included a virtual reality simulation installed into a full-size vehicle. Students wore a headset...
HOPEWELL, VA
breezejmu.org

Richmond mayor Levar Stoney ('04) reflects on time at JMU

After visiting his cousin at JMU during a track meet, Levar Stoney (’04) knew JMU was the school for him. As a first-generation college student, Stoney said going to JMU was an important decision — he wanted to give back to his family since they’d given so much for him to be able to attend college.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Oct. 20-26

Please enjoy this condensed version of Food News while Food Editor Eileen Mellon is away on vacation. Last weekend, Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. opened its long-awaited brick-and-mortar shop in Union Hill. The business has been around since 2018 and has gained a following for its New England-style ice cream through its pop-ups. Known for inventive flavors such as salted chocolate chip cookie and a milk chocolate and Cheez-It concoction (don’t knock it till you’ve tried it), Spotty Dog plans to expand its shop offerings to include made-to-order ice cream sandwiches, shakes and ice cream cakes.
RICHMOND, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
754
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy