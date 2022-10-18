Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Can Corporate Greed Explain Historic Inflation? Lawmaker Says She Found The Answer
A unique characteristic of America's pandemic economy emerged for nearly every business in the country: Customers were willing to pay extra for the goods and services they wanted to purchase. Companies used a spike in demand that seemed unstoppable to cover rising prices and increase their profit margins to prepandemic...
China Held Emergency Meetings With Semiconductor Companies After Biden's Curbs: Report
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s chip restrictions and pledge support for the critical sector. What Happened: The technology overseer called executives from companies...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Analyst Downgrades Immunic After Lack of Details Drive Uncertainty
SVB Leerink has downgraded Immunic Inc IMUX to Market Perform from Outperform following disappointing initial data from the highly anticipated Phase 1b proof-of-concept study for IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The analyst lowered the price target to $5 from $9. "While we appreciate that this is an interim readout...
Analyzing Huadi International Group's Short Interest
Huadi International Group's HUDI short percent of float has risen 57.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%; Adopts Additional $300M Stock Buyback
Hubbell Inc HUBB said its Board of Directors declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December...
3 Double-Digit Yielding Stocks This Hedge Funder Is Trading, With 1 Reporting Record Net Income
Oaktree Capital Management, a hedge fund with at least $159 billion in assets under management, utilizes a diversified mix of global investment strategies in four categories: credit, private equity, real assets, and listed equities. On Apr. 12, 2012, the Howard Marks-founded firm was listed on the New York stock exchange....
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Trading Mindset - The Mental Battle In Crypto Futures Trading
Before going to war, one should prepare himself. I see the crypto markets, especially futures, as a psychological battlefield. Anyone can make money during bull markets but to be able to carry on during bear markets, with their harsh volatility, blown stop losses and random price action requires a different type of preparation.
Where Heritage-Crystal Clean Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Cryptocurrency WhiteBIT Token Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, WhiteBIT Token's WBT/USD price has fallen 6.88% to $12.69. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 14.0% gain, moving from $11.17 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for WhiteBIT...
