ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Benzinga

Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Benzinga

Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global. Looking at options history for Coinbase Global COIN we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Benzinga

Analyst Downgrades Immunic After Lack of Details Drive Uncertainty

SVB Leerink has downgraded Immunic Inc IMUX to Market Perform from Outperform following disappointing initial data from the highly anticipated Phase 1b proof-of-concept study for IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The analyst lowered the price target to $5 from $9. "While we appreciate that this is an interim readout...
Benzinga

Analyzing Huadi International Group's Short Interest

Huadi International Group's HUDI short percent of float has risen 57.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%; Adopts Additional $300M Stock Buyback

Hubbell Inc HUBB said its Board of Directors declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December...
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Trading Mindset - The Mental Battle In Crypto Futures Trading

Before going to war, one should prepare himself. I see the crypto markets, especially futures, as a psychological battlefield. Anyone can make money during bull markets but to be able to carry on during bear markets, with their harsh volatility, blown stop losses and random price action requires a different type of preparation.
Benzinga

Where Heritage-Crystal Clean Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ford Shares

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency WhiteBIT Token Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, WhiteBIT Token's WBT/USD price has fallen 6.88% to $12.69. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 14.0% gain, moving from $11.17 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for WhiteBIT...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy