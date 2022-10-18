Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
RCSD searching for man believed to have information regarding shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify a man captured by surveillance who may have information regarding a shooting incident that occurred last month near Ridge View High School. Investigators say they would like to speak with the man following a Sept. 29...
WIS-TV
Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg house fire is under investigation Friday. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire department responded to a structure fire just after midnight in the 1200 block of Goff Ave. A 9-1-1 call from a neighbor alerted first responders to the fire. The department was...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Dept. of Insurance targets “Shady” bail bond activities
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the Governor’s Office the SC Dept. of Insurance has issued an order targeting bail bondsmen who do not report when a defendant does not follow court-ordered conditions. Officials say it is part of the governor’s effort to close what they say is a revolving...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC reported 3,086 weekly cases of Covid-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—DHEC is reporting the weekly Covid-19 case numbers for October 9-15. Health officials say there were 3,086 new cases and 18 new deaths. Although we have seen cases drop over the past few weeks, DHEC encourages people to get their booster shots.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
Richland County student charged with bringing knife to school on Thursday
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A teen has been charged after admitting to bringing a weapon to school on Thursday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators at Westwood High School received a report that a student had a knife. That student, described only as a 15-year-old, later admitted to...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway
KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
abccolumbia.com
SC DJJ officials: Disturbance at DJJ involving number of youth and hammers, staff member assaulted
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, this morning around 9am at the Broad River Road Complex, there was a disturbance at the Birchwood School involving a number of youth, who assaulted a staff member and then were out of place for a period of time on campus.
abccolumbia.com
Westwood H.S. student charged with bringing knife to school
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Westwood High school student for having a weapon on school grounds. Authorities say Thursday school staff was notified that a student had a knife. After further investigation, officials say administrators approached the student who they say admitted to having the weapon inside of his backpack. That’s where School Resource Officers (SRO’s) later discovered the knife and confiscated it.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting
Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man rammed car, fired shots
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter continue to search for a suspect in a September attempted murder. Investigators say Marcques Wright is accused of driving to a home on Andrena Dr. and shooting into an occupied car then hitting hit with his SUV. Deputies say no injuries were reported. If...
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Escaped inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
abccolumbia.com
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
Staffer injured in incident at DJJ Facility in Columbia
The incident at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia is now under control after SLED was called in to respond. The incident happened around 9AM Tuesday morning at the department’s Broad River Complex.
abccolumbia.com
Recognizing our local veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia wants to honor those who served this Veterans Day. In the month of November, we would like to recognize some local veterans. If you have a veteran you think we should feature, just email us at dcurrin@abccolumbia.com or log on to our website and contact us there.
FOX Carolina
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Comments / 0