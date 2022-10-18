ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg house fire is under investigation Friday. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire department responded to a structure fire just after midnight in the 1200 block of Goff Ave. A 9-1-1 call from a neighbor alerted first responders to the fire. The department was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dept. of Insurance targets “Shady” bail bond activities

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the Governor’s Office the SC Dept. of Insurance has issued an order targeting bail bondsmen who do not report when a defendant does not follow court-ordered conditions. Officials say it is part of the governor’s effort to close what they say is a revolving...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC reported 3,086 weekly cases of Covid-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—DHEC is reporting the weekly Covid-19 case numbers for October 9-15. Health officials say there were 3,086 new cases and 18 new deaths. Although we have seen cases drop over the past few weeks, DHEC encourages people to get their booster shots.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway

KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Westwood H.S. student charged with bringing knife to school

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Westwood High school student for having a weapon on school grounds. Authorities say Thursday school staff was notified that a student had a knife. After further investigation, officials say administrators approached the student who they say admitted to having the weapon inside of his backpack. That’s where School Resource Officers (SRO’s) later discovered the knife and confiscated it.
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting

Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: Man rammed car, fired shots

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter continue to search for a suspect in a September attempted murder. Investigators say Marcques Wright is accused of driving to a home on Andrena Dr. and shooting into an occupied car then hitting hit with his SUV. Deputies say no injuries were reported. If...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Recognizing our local veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia wants to honor those who served this Veterans Day. In the month of November, we would like to recognize some local veterans. If you have a veteran you think we should feature, just email us at dcurrin@abccolumbia.com or log on to our website and contact us there.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy