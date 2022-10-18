Read full article on original website
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On RingCentral
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on RingCentral RNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MELI
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
US Stocks Headed For Another Tough Day Amid Mixed Earnings, Rate Worries — Tesla Extends Losses, Snap Drags Social Media Stocks Lower
U.S. stocks could languish for a third straight session on Friday, early trading in index futures show. Earnings news continues to be mixed and the uncertainty around the economic outlook could also weigh down on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks opened lower but recovered in early trading and moved into the...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Can Corporate Greed Explain Historic Inflation? Lawmaker Says She Found The Answer
A unique characteristic of America's pandemic economy emerged for nearly every business in the country: Customers were willing to pay extra for the goods and services they wanted to purchase. Companies used a spike in demand that seemed unstoppable to cover rising prices and increase their profit margins to prepandemic...
Analyst Ratings for Axalta Coating Sys
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Axalta Coating Sys AXTA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie. Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Hubbell Hikes Dividend By 7%; Adopts Additional $300M Stock Buyback
Hubbell Inc HUBB said its Board of Directors declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About S&P Global
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Rumble Has The Potential To Be A 'Game Changing Platform': Matt Kohrs on Stock Market Movers In Benzinga TV Exclusive
On Friday's (Oct. 21) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Matt Khors, Market Strategist & Retail Trading Commentator, about Rumble Inc RUM outlook and his experiences as a content creator on YouTube and Rumble. When asked about the Federal Reserve rate hikes and market outlook,...
Trading Mindset - The Mental Battle In Crypto Futures Trading
Before going to war, one should prepare himself. I see the crypto markets, especially futures, as a psychological battlefield. Anyone can make money during bull markets but to be able to carry on during bear markets, with their harsh volatility, blown stop losses and random price action requires a different type of preparation.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
