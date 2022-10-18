BOSTON — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Boston over the summer, authorities announced Thursday. Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Curtis Ashford, Jr., of Dorchester, according to the Boston Polce Department.

