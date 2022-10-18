Read full article on original website
Braintree man sentenced for trafficking cocaine, possessing ammunition
A man from Braintree was sentenced for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition.
ABC6.com
Man accused of kidnapping daughter in East Providence set to appear in court
CHAMBERSBURG, P.A. (WLNE) — A man accused of kidnapping his daughter from her mother’s East Providence home is set to appear in court Friday. East Providence police said Penelope McClure and her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure, were found in Pennsylvania late Thursday night. McClure and the 2-year-old’s mothers...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in PA after kidnapping daughter in East Providence
CHAMBERSBURG, P.A. (WLNE) — A man is accused of kidnapping his daughter from her mother’s East Providence home Thursday. East Providence police said Penelope McClure and her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure, were found in Pennsylvania later that night. McClure and the two-year-old’s mothers were in a domestic dispute...
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of breaking into Cranston ATM
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of breaking into an ATM machine in Cranston earlier this week. Adam Corbin, 35, has been charged with attempted larceny, malicious injury to property, reckless driving and eluding police. On Wednesday, Cranston police responded just after 10 p.m. to calls...
ABC6.com
Man found guilty of stealing from family of ‘Superhero Alex’ in Somerset
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A Kingston man was found guilty Thursday from stealing from the family of Somerset boy who was battling leukemia. Garrett Turner, 36, was found guilty of breaking and entering into a vehicle and larceny over $1200. He was sentenced to serve one year in jail...
Man found guilty of killing his cousin in Westerly
A Connecticut man will be sentenced to prison next month after he was convicted of murder and other charges.
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
Boston police announce 2nd arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy
BOSTON — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Boston over the summer, authorities announced Thursday. Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Curtis Ashford, Jr., of Dorchester, according to the Boston Polce Department.
ABC6.com
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat at Woonsocket High School
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat was made at Woonsocket High School Friday. Woonsocket police said the alleged threat was made just before 11:30 a.m. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed six to eight police cruisers outside the school. Students...
Man pleads not guilty in Pawtucket murder
Elijah Soto is accused of shooting and killing Jovani Velez back in January.
ABC6.com
Child involved in parental kidnapping found in Pennsylvania, police say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A two-year-old girl who was taken in a parental kidnapping was found safe in Pennsylvania overnight. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took his daughter Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance on Thursday. East Providence police said the child...
ABC6.com
Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
ABC6.com
Three people left with serious injuries after stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are investigating after three people were left with serious injuries after being stabbed. Police responded to Indiana Avenue before 10:30 p.m. At this time little information is available, but police say they believe this could be a domestic incident. We’ll provide continuous updates...
ABC6.com
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
ABC6.com
Active shooter hoax call triggered lockdown at Westerly High School, police say
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown Friday after reports of an active shooter. In a Facebook post, Westerly police said the call was a hoax. All school buildings were searched, and the lockdown was lifted, police said. No further information was released.
ABC6.com
Connecticut man found guilty of murdering Westerly man
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of murdering a Westerly man over two years ago. Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian at a home in Westerly on Jan. 25, 2020. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, Seignious had found...
ABC6.com
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
ABC6.com
Local police departments head to CT for funeral services for 2 fallen officers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department plans on sending 35 officers to East Hartford on Friday for the funeral services for Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. The two Connecticut police officers were killed in the line of duty last week after receiving a phony report...
ABC6.com
Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
