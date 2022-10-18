ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Man arrested in PA after kidnapping daughter in East Providence

CHAMBERSBURG, P.A. (WLNE) — A man is accused of kidnapping his daughter from her mother’s East Providence home Thursday. East Providence police said Penelope McClure and her father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure, were found in Pennsylvania later that night. McClure and the two-year-old’s mothers were in a domestic dispute...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of breaking into Cranston ATM

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of breaking into an ATM machine in Cranston earlier this week. Adam Corbin, 35, has been charged with attempted larceny, malicious injury to property, reckless driving and eluding police. On Wednesday, Cranston police responded just after 10 p.m. to calls...
CRANSTON, RI
whdh.com

Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Juvenile in custody after bomb threat at Woonsocket High School

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat was made at Woonsocket High School Friday. Woonsocket police said the alleged threat was made just before 11:30 a.m. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed six to eight police cruisers outside the school. Students...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Three people left with serious injuries after stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are investigating after three people were left with serious injuries after being stabbed. Police responded to Indiana Avenue before 10:30 p.m. At this time little information is available, but police say they believe this could be a domestic incident. We’ll provide continuous updates...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Connecticut man found guilty of murdering Westerly man

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of murdering a Westerly man over two years ago. Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian at a home in Westerly on Jan. 25, 2020. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, Seignious had found...
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
DIGHTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick man uses Apple AirTags to retrieve stolen catalytic converters

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After multiple catalytic converter thefts from Walser Mobile Refrigeration LLC., owner Daniel Walser tracked down the suspect at a nearby gas station last month. On Sept. 21, Walser found William Hazard after police said he stole two catalytic converters from the business. Walser was able...
WARWICK, RI

