Humble, TX

ABC7 Los Angeles

Texas woman helps handcuffed twins after they escape abusive home

CYPRESS, Texas -- A twin brother and sister were taken to the hospital after law enforcement officials say they escaped their abusive home barefoot in Cypress, Texas on Tuesday morning. Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and her boyfriend, Jova Terrell, 27, are being charged with injury to a child in...
CYPRESS, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

Clothing designer pays tribute to Mexican roots through her fashion brand

HOUSTON, Texas -- Paola Contreras Katz never thought she would make a living designing clothing. Her family moved from Mexico to Houston shortly before she was born. Katz's maternal grandmother taught her to sew on trips back to Mexico, where her love of fashion started to bloom. After working in the business world for a few years after college Katz decided to pursue her passion and go to school for fashion design at the Art Institute of Houston. After several years she opened her brand, Inclan Studio, using her grandmother's maiden name.
HOUSTON, TX

