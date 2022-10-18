HOUSTON, Texas -- Paola Contreras Katz never thought she would make a living designing clothing. Her family moved from Mexico to Houston shortly before she was born. Katz's maternal grandmother taught her to sew on trips back to Mexico, where her love of fashion started to bloom. After working in the business world for a few years after college Katz decided to pursue her passion and go to school for fashion design at the Art Institute of Houston. After several years she opened her brand, Inclan Studio, using her grandmother's maiden name.

