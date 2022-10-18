ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Downgrades Immunic After Lack of Details Drive Uncertainty

SVB Leerink has downgraded Immunic Inc IMUX to Market Perform from Outperform following disappointing initial data from the highly anticipated Phase 1b proof-of-concept study for IMU-935 in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The analyst lowered the price target to $5 from $9. "While we appreciate that this is an interim readout...
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio

The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
TheDailyBeast

Yes, Scientists Made a Deadlier COVID Virus. No, It’s Not Bad.

A news story on a Boston University preprint has, predictably, sent right-wing pundits, politicians, and public health personalities into a tizzy over the possibility that government-funded research created a deadlier strain of COVID-19. Deadlier than what, though, ended up being the key question. On Monday, The Daily Mail posted an...
BOSTON, MA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

These simple lifestyle strategies can profoundly impact your brain's health | Opinion

Alzheimer’s disease is a top concern among aging adults and a growing societal problem in the United States, where 1 in 10 adults over the age of 45 report difficulties with memory or thinking. Currently, more than 6 million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and twice as many will be affected by 2050. Fear of dementia has increased public demand for better treatments and has spurred a much-needed increase in federal funding for Alzheimer’s research that will hopefully lead to a cure for this devastating disease.
Open Book Extracts Teams Up With Day Three Labs To Launch Cannabis Edibles Featuring Its Unlokt Delivery Technology

Open Book Extracts, launched new edible products powered by Unlokt from Day Three Labs. Unlokt is a novel, protein-based infusion technology that uses a fully water soluble powder that contains clean, all natural food grade ingredients. The powder can be easily incorporated into a wide range of formats, including gummies, beverages and sublinguals. With many emulsion-based edibles available today, most of the cannabinoids and terpenes are metabolized by the liver when ingested.
