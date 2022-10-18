Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
Savannah Tribune
“Fenom” Doc About Rapper Camoflauge’s Daughter Flau’Jae Screens at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival
“Fenom”, a documentary about Savannah native Flau’Jae Johnson is getting its Georgia premiere at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival with a screening on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the SCAD Museum of Art. “Some people know me as a basketball player and some people know...
Pay It Forward: Shemika Simmons talks life-saving program Go Pink 365
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We love hearing stories of success and sharing them with you. In Thursday’s Paying It Forward, meet a woman making an impact with her lifesaving movement. Medical experts say 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. “I never thought it would hit home with a […]
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House
Driving four miles down an oak-shaded road to the entrance of Montage Palmetto Bluff, the world feels as sweet and slow-moving as a Southern drawl. The post Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WJCL
Children's hospital in Savannah is running low on beds. Here's why its happening
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah children's hospital is running out of beds. It is all due to a rise in respiratory illnesses being seen all across the country. Doctors told WJCL 22 News it's not COVID-19 that is the problem. It is mainly flu cases and RSV cases they're seeing.
What the closure of WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center means for Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia’s healthcare system is entering its busiest season for traumatic injuries but this year they’ll be operating with one less hospital. WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will close its doors on Nov. 1, leaving the Peach State with just four level-one facilities. One of those is located in Savannah. Dr. James […]
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
iheart.com
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
Nancy Grace discusses Quinton Simon case on podcast as search enters week 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the second week of the search continues, Chatham County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue working to answer the question so many of you are asking. What happened to Quinton? The 20-month-old little boy was last seen on Oct. 5 at his Southwest Chatham County home. WSAV […]
Mayor Van Johnson talks concerns about more homeless people downtown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson went into more detail Tuesday about why the city decided to clear out the homeless encampment on President St. The mayor says the decision came after he and City Manager Jay Melder toured the area, following a fire there earlier this month. He says they saw lots of […]
Truckers invited to free lunch at Enmarket on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday Oct. 24, truckers are invited to have free lunches at Enmarket through the Feed a Trucker campaign. Truckers can swing by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The campaign is a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket, that serves in thanking truck drivers for their hard work. Truckers can […]
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton approves new contract for Squire Pope Carriage House project
The Bluffton Town Council has authorized the town to enter an agreement with Huss, Inc., for the renovation and preservation of the Squire Pope Carriage House. The council unanimously approved the construction contract with Huss, Inc., during the Oct. 11 council meeting. The contract is for $1,737,867 and stipulates that Huss will be responsible for the renovation and restoration of the structure.
Pineland clients were VIP guest at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
On Wednesday morning the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled out the red carpet for clients of Pinelands’ High Hope adult day programs in Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties. Kiwanian Connie Saunders coordinates and leads the visit for these VIP guest. She took over the program from the late Kiwanian Sylvia Brown. They actually named the program “Sylvia Brown’s Day at the Fair.”
wtoc.com
Savannah Baptist Program to help start certified nursing assistant careers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re looking to jump start a new career there’s a great program to become a certified nursing assistant at the Savannah Baptist Center. “That is excellent. Ya’ll doing pretty good here.”. It’s maybe not what you’d expect to find here in the Savannah...
wtoc.com
Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department insists 22-year-old Leilani Simon remains the only suspect in the investigation into her toddler’s death. The mother of three reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5. Our investigates team told you about the Leilani’s criminal history...
