Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Siblings meet for the first time after nearly four decades

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman, Crystal Hayes, spent the past 38 years looking for the sister she thought she may never find. But not only did she and her brother, Forest Holliday, find her two years ago, earlier this week the three siblings met in-person for the very first time.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What's going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here's a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Truckers invited to free lunch at Enmarket on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday Oct. 24, truckers are invited to have free lunches at Enmarket through the Feed a Trucker campaign. Truckers can swing by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The campaign is a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket, that serves in thanking truck drivers for their hard work. Truckers can […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton approves new contract for Squire Pope Carriage House project

The Bluffton Town Council has authorized the town to enter an agreement with Huss, Inc., for the renovation and preservation of the Squire Pope Carriage House. The council unanimously approved the construction contract with Huss, Inc., during the Oct. 11 council meeting. The contract is for $1,737,867 and stipulates that Huss will be responsible for the renovation and restoration of the structure.
BLUFFTON, SC
Grice Connect

Pineland clients were VIP guest at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair

On Wednesday morning the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled out the red carpet for clients of Pinelands' High Hope adult day programs in Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties. Kiwanian Connie Saunders coordinates and leads the visit for these VIP guest. She took over the program from the late Kiwanian Sylvia Brown. They actually named the program "Sylvia Brown's Day at the Fair."
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Documents shed light on Leilani Simon's recent legal troubles

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department insists 22-year-old Leilani Simon remains the only suspect in the investigation into her toddler's death. The mother of three reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5. Our investigates team told you about the Leilani's criminal history...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

