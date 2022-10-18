Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Rian Johnson on if his Star Wars Trilogy will ever get made: “God I hope so”
In a recent interview, director Rian Johnson provided an update on when, or if, his previously planned Star Wars Trilogy will be going ahead as reported. Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has gone down as one of the most polarizing Star Wars films of all time. On release, it was praised by critics for being innovative and different, sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience response was much more negative and currently holds a 42% rating.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 writers want to make a Ghost spinoff
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s creative leads want to develop a spinoff based on the origins of Simon “Ghost” Riley. Having first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost arguably counts among the better-known Call of Duty characters. Other entries in the series have even featured his likeness for customization purposes.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight Legacies new animated show puts Nozdormu in the spotlight
WoW Dragonflight Legacies is a new animated show that follows Nozdormu in his journey to show the history of the dragonkin. WoW Dragonflight is fast approaching, and with it, the first journey into the Dragon Isles. Along with the new location comes the new Dracthyr race, making dragons playable characters for the very first time.
dexerto.com
The Crown Season 5: Release date, cast, trailer, & everything we know
Season 5 of the Crown will continue to focus on Diana and Charles’ relationship, but with a new cast taking over the roles. The Crown ended its fourth season with the resignation of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and increased tension between Princess Diana and Prince Charles as their marriage erodes.
Comments / 0