In a recent interview, director Rian Johnson provided an update on when, or if, his previously planned Star Wars Trilogy will be going ahead as reported. Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has gone down as one of the most polarizing Star Wars films of all time. On release, it was praised by critics for being innovative and different, sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience response was much more negative and currently holds a 42% rating.

