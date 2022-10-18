Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to get them
If you’re wondering what Pokemon TCG pack you should pick up next, look no further. Here are the best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to find them. The Pokemon Company has made a habit of releasing a few Pokemon TCG expansions each year. The sheer volume of TCG sets available can be daunting, but we’ve got you covered.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first Shiny Pokemon has just been caught
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have a November 18 release date, but the first Shiny Pokemon has already been caught in the Paldea region. The game is dropping with an updated Pokedex including new Legendaries, Paldean forms, and a number of returning Pokemon as well. While many fans around the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans beg Niantic to revert Team Leader models: “Fashion week is over”
Pokemon Go players are begging Niantic to change the game’s Team Leader models back to their previous outfits now that Fashion Week has ended. Pokemon Go’s Season of Light has had plenty of events so far, like Halloween 2022 events and Fashion Week. Many fans will remember that...
dexerto.com
Fortnite player recreates Spider-Man meme with The Rock’s characters
A Fortnite player recreated a famous Spider-Man meme by capturing a screenshot of characters modeled after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock’s first Fortnite skin, The Foundation, joined the roster of playable characters this past February. This Season 3 addition had long been teased, yet served as only the first time that players would get to assume the role of a Dwayne Johnson character.
dexerto.com
Apex players debate whether Wraith or Horizon is the ‘sweatiest’ Legend
Apex Legends is notorious for being filled with ‘sweaty’ players who attempt to take on entire enemy squads by themselves, and while Wraith used to be the leader of the pack, some players think there’s a new face of the movement. Since the launch of Ranked back...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “garbage” perk change ahead of launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are fuming after developers Infinity Ward changed the Quick Fix perk to be an Ultimate perk ahead of launch. Modern Warfare 2 is less than a week from launch, and more and more information about the game’s mega-popular multiplayer has become public. The second in...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players convinced DMZ features are hidden in campaign
Although little is known about the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode, it’s definitely piqued the interest of the CoD community. Now that the Modern Warfare 2 single-player campaign is live, players think they’ve spotted some features that will appear in the DMZ mode at launch. With Modern Warfare...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players blown away by accidental “Halloween Haunter” visual bug
There have been plenty of strange Pokemon variations that have popped up in Pokemon Go across the years but this accidental Halloween Haunter is really winning fans over. Pokemon Go is no stranger to visual bugs that cause different ‘Mon to show up in all sorts of strange palettes and varieties. Usually caused by some sort of visual bug, these variants of fan-favorite Pokemon always seem to be well-received by the fan base.
dexerto.com
Bizarre Modern Warfare 2 bug bans players from early access Campaign
A bizarre Modern Warfare 2 bug appears to be banning players from the early access Campaign, which went live ahead of the full game’s launch on October 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is edging closer, with fans able to delve into the early access Campaign and get a true feel for Infinity Ward’s 2022 title.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Halloween event accidentally adds much-needed accessibility feature
It’s that time of year once again when Pokemon Go gets spooky, Pokemon don their costumes, and ghosts fill the map. But for this year’s Halloween festivities, Niantic made a change to the map that accidentally added a much-needed accessibility feature. If you’ve opened up Pokemon Go within...
dexerto.com
Clever Apex Legends trick makes crafting items safer for Mirage mains
Apex Legends players have discovered a clever Mirage trick that makes the shifty illusionist safer when using crafting items at the Replicator. Mirage, just like his name suggests, is known for his slippery antics in Apex Legends. The Holographic Trickster can deploy clones of himself to confuse, bamboozle, and all-around outwit enemies.
dexerto.com
Elon Musk considers a return to Overwatch 2 after Torbjorn’s resurgence
Elon Musk responded to a streamer’s inquiry about returning to Overwatch 2 for the sequel and the Space X founder has left fans waiting to see him in their games. It’s no secret that Elon Musk is a big gamer and was even once an Overwatch player back when the game first released, queuing up as none other than the Swedish DPS hero Torbjorn.
dexerto.com
How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Main story length & mission list
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally been released in early access which means the campaign is already playable. Here’s everything you need to know about the campaign length and how many missions there are. After Activision rebooted the Call of Duty franchise with the first Modern Warfare...
dexerto.com
Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements: Recommended and minimum settings
The Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements have been revealed for PC, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the upcoming survival horror game smoothly. Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake will give survival horror game fans the chance to delve back into the boots of...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties
In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 teases new Junkenstein PvE mode details with cryptic letter
Overwatch 2 devs Blizzard have given fans their first real hint at what the upcoming Junkenstein PvE mode will be ahead of the start of their Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. In celebration of Halloween, Overwatch will be once again running a special event during the...
dexerto.com
Ninja explains why he quit “sweaty” Warzone after Caldera launch
Streaming giant Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he quit Warzone shortly after battle royale map Caldera launched, claiming it is “old news” and became very “sweaty.”. Almost all members of the video game community will be familiar with Ninja, the former Halo pro who...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 review in progress – The ultimate weapon is (your QA) team
In typical Call of Duty fashion, Modern Warfare 2 (the second one) serves up another dose of popcorn-flick-style FPS goodness that’s as fun to look at as it is to play. While this year’s campaign is another solid entry in the franchise, with diverse mission types, interesting new characters and a globetrotting story, a handful of critical flaws at launch presents more of a fizzle than a bang as the single-player experience falls short of making an impact.
dexerto.com
All Modern Warfare 2 safe codes: El Sin Nombre & Alone safe locations
The Modern Warfare 2 campaign gives players three different safes to crack in the El Sin Nombre and Alone missions. We’ve got the location and codes of every Modern Warfare 2 campaign safe for the Gentleman Thief achievement. While Modern Warfare 2 will be defined by its online multiplayer,...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 writers want to make a Ghost spinoff
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s creative leads want to develop a spinoff based on the origins of Simon “Ghost” Riley. Having first appeared in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, Ghost arguably counts among the better-known Call of Duty characters. Other entries in the series have even featured his likeness for customization purposes.
Comments / 0