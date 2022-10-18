Confirmed tornadoes cause damage in Indian River and Martin counties

At least two confirmed tornadoes touched down, one each in Indian River and Martin counties, as a band of severe weather swept across the Treasure Coast Monday evening.

Meteorologists said reports of damage, so far, from the fast-moving storm were restricted to southeast Indian River County just north of the St. Lucie County line and a property in Indiantown in Martin County.

There were no reported injuries from either of the tornadoes, fire rescue officials said.

One tornado in Indian River County with winds estimated up to 85 mph shredded roofs and blew away patio coverings in a mobile home community while it upturned trees, damaged homes and left entire streets of a nearby neighborhood without power off south U.S. 1.

In Indiantown on a large acreage of property, a two-story single family home had a few windows blown in and some siding removed. A barn roof on the same property collapsed and a commercial building had its roof removed and carried upwind, and most of the front windows broken out. Numerous large hardwood tree branches were down on the property, according to the National Weather Service, which estimated winds of 80-85 mph.

Damage in Indian River County

The storm damaged dozens of trailers and park utilities in Midway Estates on South U.S. 1 leaving many residents of the age-restricted mobile-home community without water or electricity through noon Tuesday.

“This is the worst storm I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Bryan Coleman, a nine-year Midway Estates resident.

Coleman said he was sitting inside his covered patio at dusk when he noticed the storm blowing in “from west to east” and heard the alert sounding on his phone, notifying him of the tornado warning.

“You go into shock,” he said. “The wind just started to pick up.”

He went inside, pulled the glass sliding door shut and “held onto the handle” when he saw the roof of the patio area where he was just sitting, “go up in the air."

A neighbor just west of Coleman, Mary Lou Creighton, said the roof of the trailer across from her blew off and into Coleman’s residence.

Creighton's residence sustained siding damage.

The most severe damage to the park was found in a row of homes lining its eastern boundary.

Five-year Midway Estates resident Heather Graham said she regained water around noon Tuesday but was still without power since the storm.

Utility crews lined the park roads and worked with heavy machinery where the most damage was found on the park’s Cherie Lane.

“A neighbor’s shed came through the bedroom window,” said Graham.

She described a bright yellow sky and a “really loud” sound that left her in a near state of paralysis until the storm passed.

In neighboring Vero Shores, the storm picked up a screened porch of a woman’s home and sent it over the house into her front yard.

Pam Pridemore said it was shortly after 6:30 p.m. when she and her dog waited out the storm in a bathroom.

“About 3-4 minutes later I opened a curtain, looked out and got very upset,” said Pridemore, noting the entire porch covering was lifted into the air while the patio furniture was untouched.

One of Pridemore’s neighbors in the 2300 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, said he was grilling chicken in his front yard as the storm passed.

“It came through real quick,” said Lou Lepage. “(The) wind was unbelievable.”

It took a few shingles from his roof and some shrubbery, he said.

Brian Sees and Steve Landherr, who live in homes on 21st Place Southeast and 23rd Street Southeast, were picking up debris from a neighbor’s yard around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“Everything in my front yard was going east and everything in my backyard was going west,” said Sees.

Landherr said he lost part of his fence and a poinciana tree was overturned, and both of his vehicles were damaged by flying debris.

He said altogether, the storm took roughly 30 to 60 seconds to pass, but he said at the time he wondered, “is this thing ever going to end.”

Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said crews offered helping putting tarps on roofs Tuesday, and said he considered it “very lucky actually” that no one was injured in the storms.

Weather service visits

Crews with the National Weather Service Forecasting Office in Melbourne came to the Treasure Coast Tuesday to confirm where and how many tornadoes touched down.

With reports of damage in both Midway Estates and Vero Shores around the same time, meteorologist Tim Sedlock said it was possible for a funnel cloud to “lift up and go back down again.”

“We still have a crew down there doing some surveying,” said Sedlock.

Meteorologist Melissa Watson said the band of bad weather passed from the west to east-southeast fueled by an unstable air front, sea breeze and heat from earlier in the day.

Officials Tuesday confirmed a tornado with about 85 mph winds touched down in Indian River County at 9:30 p.m. after one in Martin County at 9:20 p.m., according to a National Weather Service meteorologist in Melbourne.

Both tornadoes rated as a 0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which ranges from 0 to 5, with 5 being the most severe, said Melissa Watson, an NWS meteorologist.

She said the winds were about 85 mph and that it was on the ground for about 3 minutes in Indian River County, traveling about a half mile. In Martin County, the tornado traveled two-tenths of a mile.

An NWS team each went to Indian River and Martin counties Tuesday to determine if the weather event that caused some damage Monday evening was a tornado , Watson said.

More: Man acquitted in robbery, false imprisonment case involving three woman in Port St. Lucie

Watson said the team looks for a variety of things to determine whether a tornado or strong winds impacted an area.

“First they'll look at the type of materials ... or the type of objects that have been damaged,” Watson said.

For example, if it was a fence, what type of material was it made of, and if a home was damaged, what type of material was used and the amount of damage. If trees were damaged, were they young with shallow roots or older trees with deep roots.

“They'll look at not only how much damage, but what was damaged, the type of material that was damaged,” Watson said. “They need to take all those types of things into consideration to help estimate how strong the winds were, and then also the orientation of the damage to help determine whether or not possible rotation was involved or if it was more straight line winds.”

Watson said she was unaware of any possible tornadoes in St. Lucie County.

Brenda Stokes, St. Lucie County Fire District spokesperson, also did not know of any weather damage in St. Lucie County.

Meanwhile, Watson said a cold front is beginning to move through the Treasure Coast Tuesday.

More: After devastating fire, Hades Motorsports has new facility in Port St. Lucie

More: When law enforcement needs civilian help, some turn to Treasure Coast Guardian Angels

On Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the lower 70s, but will warm on Thursday to the mid to upper 70s. The temperature Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s, while Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

She said on the Treasure Coast there's about a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, and lower chances Wednesday and Thursday.

“The drier air is kind of pulling in so we just have kind of an isolated chance of showers,” Watson said.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Confirmed tornadoes cause damage in Indian River and Martin counties