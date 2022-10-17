ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As Port Charles reels from Brando’s death in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, The Hook sets their sights on another victim! Plus, Brook Lynn fights for her job, Portia offers assistance, Valentin tries to keep Victor in check, Alexis wants to make things right, and Anna isn’t being as careful as she thinks!
Things are looking up in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers… although not for everyone! Christine has some positive news for prospective parents Mariah and Tessa, and Victoria ensures that Nate lands on his feet, but Sally’s future is looking a little more complicated when Summer demands to know what’s going on between her and Nick!

