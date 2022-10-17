Read full article on original website
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?
Are Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend, Tony, still together? Here's everything we know about the '90 Day: The Single Life' couple's current relationship, thanks to fan sightings.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/21/22: The Hook Strikes Again!
As Port Charles reels from Brando’s death in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, The Hook sets their sights on another victim! Plus, Brook Lynn fights for her job, Portia offers assistance, Valentin tries to keep Victor in check, Alexis wants to make things right, and Anna isn’t being as careful as she thinks!
Carla's Reality Update: Toya vs Everybody, Porsha In A Brawl, and Remy Ma!
Days of Our Lives Preview: Marlena, Kayla and Kate Are Out of Time — and Rafe Wonders if He Made a Huge Mistake Marrying Nicole
Tripp and Joey both have eyes for Wendy Shin. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 17 – 21, several relationships teeter on the brink of disaster. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Wendy Shin’s arrival in Salem had her butting heads...
‘The Young and the Restless’: Former ‘Passions’ Actor James Hyde Joins the Cast
'The Young and the Restless' is adding a new cast member when former 'Passions' star James Hyde joins the show in October.
'General Hospital' Spoilers: Will Trina's Encounter With Victor Push Her To Visit Spencer?
Trina thought she was ready to move on from Spencer, but on the Thursday, Oct. 20 episode of "General Hospital," Victor may cause her to question her blossoming romance with Rory. In the ABC promo video, Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) questions why Trina (Tabyana Ali) is hesitant to go away...
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Good News for Mariah and Tessa!
Things are looking up in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers… although not for everyone! Christine has some positive news for prospective parents Mariah and Tessa, and Victoria ensures that Nate lands on his feet, but Sally’s future is looking a little more complicated when Summer demands to know what’s going on between her and Nick!
Emmerdale fans "broken" by Liv Flaherty's tragic death
Emmerdale viewers are devastated by the fan fave's traumatic ending.
Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton reveals odd souvenir she took from set as Harriet DIES in storm twist
Emmerdale's Katherine Dow Blyton said an emotional farewell to Harriet with an unexpected souvenir.
Emmerdale fans blast unrealistic stunt as the storm DEATH TOLL appears to rise
Emmerdale viewers slammed the unrealistic caravan stunt that crushed Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle in the terrifying storm.
