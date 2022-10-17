ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Police: Third arrest made after Peppertree Lane shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a third suspect was arrested in connection to an October 5 shooting. According to NCPD, Anthony Williams-Dupree (20), was captured in Mexico and placed in custody by U.S. Marshals. He faces one charge of murder, two charges of attempted murder and possession of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 107A Roberta Drive in Summerville around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Rick Carson says deputies located two people performing CPR on a man. Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died late Thursday night in a shooting. Solomon Walker, 60, died at the scene of the shooting and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:29 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. North...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. The first incident involving a 17-year-old female occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly September shooting. Investigators identified 20-year-old Auquan Grier as a suspect in the shooting that killed one and injured another at the Goose Creek Taco Bell on Sept. 22. Grier...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking the community to be careful after finding laced marijuana in two drug overdose investigations. The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. Officers say the laced marijuana could have played a factor in the two drug overdoses they investigated.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.” Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents […]
islandeyenews.com

Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time. According to the incident report provided by the IOP...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

House fire in N. Charleston displaces three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DD2 school says threatening social media post is a hoax

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School says a threat against the school was determined to be a hoax. The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department. Police investigated the threat and found that the post was a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

