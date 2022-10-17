Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, charged in shooting of juvenile at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting of a juvenile earlier this month, according to Charleston Police Department. Shanton Washington, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Original Story: 1 adult, 1...
Police: Third arrest made after Peppertree Lane shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a third suspect was arrested in connection to an October 5 shooting. According to NCPD, Anthony Williams-Dupree (20), was captured in Mexico and placed in custody by U.S. Marshals. He faces one charge of murder, two charges of attempted murder and possession of […]
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Dorchester Co. shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Dorchester County Thursday night. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 107A Roberta Drive in Summerville around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Rick Carson says deputies located two people performing CPR on a man. Dorchester...
counton2.com
NCPD investigating fatal shooting on Bailey Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting on Bailey Drive. According to NCPD, officers were sent to the area for a disturbance, which was later upgraded to a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man who had been...
live5news.com
60-year-old dies in North Charleston shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died late Thursday night in a shooting. Solomon Walker, 60, died at the scene of the shooting and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:29 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. North...
live5news.com
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
abcnews4.com
Man, 34, charged with attempted murder after shooting at juvenile in N. Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly firing at a juvenile walking along the road in broad daylight on Thursday, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pine Field Court...
Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. The first incident involving a 17-year-old female occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
live5news.com
Taco Bell homicide suspect in custody, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly September shooting. Investigators identified 20-year-old Auquan Grier as a suspect in the shooting that killed one and injured another at the Goose Creek Taco Bell on Sept. 22. Grier...
live5news.com
Police warn of laced marijuana after drug overdoses
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking the community to be careful after finding laced marijuana in two drug overdose investigations. The marijuana recovered by police tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. Officers say the laced marijuana could have played a factor in the two drug overdoses they investigated.
Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police
Through an investigation, police said they identified Auquan Grier, 20, as a suspect. Investigators said they worked with the United States Marshals to generate leads on apprehending Grier. The post Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD
Prior to his arrest Tuesday, former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne "Henry" DeWitt, 71, of Goose Creek refused a sobriety test and denied being intoxicated, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. The post Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in North Charleston parking lot: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — NCPD has arrested Emmanuel Fletcher, 34, who stabbed a man during an altercation in a North Charleston parking lot. Police reported no fatality. Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing on Tuesday, October 18th, at 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reported...
Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.” Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents […]
live5news.com
Deadly crash involving moped under investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash between a moped and an SUV in Beaufort. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicles collided while going south on Trask Parkway around 6 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the moped was taken to the Beaufort...
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time. According to the incident report provided by the IOP...
House fire in N. Charleston displaces three
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
live5news.com
DD2 school says threatening social media post is a hoax
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School says a threat against the school was determined to be a hoax. The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department. Police investigated the threat and found that the post was a...
live5news.com
Families relieved over possible Carolina Park Elementary expansion in lieu of rezoning
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Families that have students enrolled at Carolina Park Elementary might not have to worry about getting rezoned any longer. Charleston County Schools’ District Two Board of Constituents says they support an expansion of the school to include more classrooms to prevent the rezoning from happening.
