Frisco, TX

starlocalmedia.com

McKinney news roundup: New phase of Finch Park opens and more updates

A new phase of McKinney's Finch Park has officially opened to the public, according to a Saturday, Oct. 15 announcement from the city's parks and recreation department. The new phase of the park includes all new play structures, a pickleball court, an updated pavilion and a splash pad for the next summer season.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Lakeside Journal news roundup: food drive, early voting, boards, commissions applications

In 2021, Little Elm ISD collected 20,337 pounds of food during the One Hand Can food drive, which was enough food to help the Little Elm Area Food Bank feed families through the summer. Little Elm ISD has started up its One Hand Can food drive again this year, which runs through Friday, Oct. 28. A list of accepted items can be found at www.littleelmisd.net/fooddrive.
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina approves funding agreement to support Parvin Road improvements

The city of Celina has approved a funding agreement that will support a project to provide asphalt improvements for a portion of Parvin Road. During its most recent meeting on Oct. 11, the Celina City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Denton County that will provide funds for the reconstruction of Parvin Road from east of FM 1835 to Legacy Drive. As part of the agreement, Denton County is slated to provide $500,000 towards the project.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell news roundup: job fair, 5k registration, pumpkin program

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Coppell is hosting its semi-annual event that allows job seekers to check out several companies and positions in one place, connect with recruiters, and take control of their future from the comfort of their home. The virtual job fair is meant for individuals interested in finding a career they are passionate about at a company they would love. Those interested in attending must register and complete their profile at www.coppell.easyvirtualfair.com before Monday, Oct. 24.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Dude Be Nice! Students surprise Frisco Lone Star High School history teacher with recognition

A teacher at Frisco Lone Star High School was given a big surprise by students in partnership with an Austin-based clothing company, Dude Be Nice, and H-E-B. Matthew Cobb, a history teacher at Lone Star, was recognized by his students. In addition to a $2,500 donation to the school in Cobb’s name, H-E-B Frisco and Dude Be Nice awarded Cobb with $2,500 worth of gift cards to stock up the pantry at his new home.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show

After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show. “I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Terrell continues growth at QB for Lewisville

It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to know about the Little Elm ISD Bond election

Election day is approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 and on the ballot is the Little Elm ISD Bond Proposition. Here are five things you need to know about the bond election and how it may affect you. What is a bond?
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in Coppell the week of October 23

Halloween weekend is here and for those that participate, Coppell has several opportunities for residents to enjoy, such as trick-or-treating events. There are also activities put on by the city that include live music or learning how to crochet. Take a look at five events Coppell has to offer this week.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Disappointment fuels Kennedy’s run to 6-6A title

When Flower Mound senior Brayden Kennedy approached the finish line at last week’s District 6-6A cross country meet, he had a flashback. Kennedy and Coppell senior Andrew Mullen were involved in neck-and-neck battle as they ran the final 400 meters of the race. It was almost the exact same scenario that happened at this past spring’s district track and field meet.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Ruhman shaping success for Lady Wolves now and for years to come

Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman remembers biding her time on the bench as a sophomore, anxious for an opportunity to contribute for a Lady Wolves' volleyball team that made a run to the regional quarterfinals. Ruhman earned that opportunity as a junior and hasn't slowed down since, named an all-district...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Guyer steals national spotlight, runs over Allen in ESPN2 clash

DENTON – Thursday's showdown between two top-10 teams in Class 6A football started with loads of hype before quickly fizzling into a blowout. Denton Guyer and Allen – ranked Nos. 6 and 9 in the state, respectively – faced off in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex that had area football enthusiasts buzzing. Ultimately, it was Guyer that suffocated Allen’s offense and blew the game wide open in the third quarter en route to a 49-7 victory.
ALLEN, TX

