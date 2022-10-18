Waverly Police warn of fraudulent check, vinyl decal scam

WAVERLY, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Scams are cropping up everywhere, and Waverly Police are warning of a new one that involves vinyl vehicle decals.

Waverly Police said the Department received a report from someone in the village that they had gotten a letter from a fraudulent company. WPD said the letter claimed the company wanted to pay him to have vinyl decals installed on his vehicle as a form of advertising.

The letter also included a fraudulent check and instructions to wire transfer a large amount of the money back to the company, police said, while the victim would be allowed to keep a small part of the deposit as payment for the decal advertising. The scammers claimed the victim would then be paid in installments with Amazon gift cards in the future.

Waverly Police reminded residents to be on the lookout for scams, report them to police, and to never deposit a check from an unfamiliar source.

