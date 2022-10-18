Read full article on original website
Magnolia Greens hosts annual Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community gathered at Magnolia Greens in Brunswick County for the Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 21. Now in its 16th year, the event raises money to fund Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Pink Ribbon Project, which provides free mammograms to people that need them.
Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and several local organizations plan a series of events to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. The events from November 3-13 will provide an opportunity to learn about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Free food samples. Yoga. Health and...
Brunswick Co. organizations partner to host medication takeback event
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Health Services and Coastal Horizons are hosting a medication disposal event on Oct. 28. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Creek Park at 6420 Ocean Hwy E in Winnabow. Per...
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
Community invited to trick or treat during Halloween Fest at Maides Park on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maides Park will hold its free Halloween Fest event on Friday, October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Per the City of Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation department, children of all ages are invited for safe trick or treating, games, food, music and a costume contest.
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
Local women in leadership invited to networking event at Ironclad Brewery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The local initiative SHE Has Something to Say is holding a women in leadership social mixer at Ironclad Brewery on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. “Enjoy an opportunity to network, socialize, and share your voice with other women in positions of leadership, ownership, and representation of local businesses, programs, and organizations,” wrote the group in a flyer. “The voices of women of all ages and backgrounds are important, now more than ever.”
LakeFest educational festival to feature crafts, games, nature tours and more
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The LakeFest educational festival will feature crafts, games, nature tours and other educational activities this Saturday, October 22 at Greenfield Park. Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free nature tours from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for the first 30 people to...
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
Official Azalea Festival oyster artwork unveiled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The official North Carolina Azalea Festival artwork was unveiled Wednesday in Wrightsville Beach at Bluewater Grill. Ana Brown is the artist behind the Azalea Festival artwork. The work is one-of-a-kind, as it’s the first time the official Azalea festival painting includes azaleas done in painted oyster shells.
UNCW to host Intercultural Festival, seeks to expand community understanding of other cultures
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that its Intercultural Festival, or “iFest,” is returning following a two-year hiatus. Per the announcement, the festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take...
Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Per her handlers, she is friendly, spayed and ready to find a home. The kitten has a grey coat, green eyes and white paws. Those interested in adopting this kitten are...
Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
Safe Haven of Pender holds walk and vigil for survivors and victims of domestic violence
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizations like The Safe Haven of Pender are hosting events to honor victims and survivors. Tonight, they held their annual domestic violence walk and vigil. Dozens of community members, representing different ages and backgrounds, walked the half mile...
One Place in Onslow County building a better community
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community. One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and […]
Smithsonian exhibit at Cape Fear Museum educates about biases
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is hosting a traveling Smithsonian exhibition called “The Bias Inside Us.” The exhibit will only be running through Sunday, so those wanting to experience it will have to act quickly. The exhibition features six sections: Introduction,...
