WECT

Magnolia Greens hosts annual Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community gathered at Magnolia Greens in Brunswick County for the Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 21. Now in its 16th year, the event raises money to fund Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Pink Ribbon Project, which provides free mammograms to people that need them.
WECT

Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and several local organizations plan a series of events to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. The events from November 3-13 will provide an opportunity to learn about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WECT

Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington. Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:. Vegan and vegetarian food. Free food samples. Yoga. Health and...
WECT

Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WECT

Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WECT

Local women in leadership invited to networking event at Ironclad Brewery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The local initiative SHE Has Something to Say is holding a women in leadership social mixer at Ironclad Brewery on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. “Enjoy an opportunity to network, socialize, and share your voice with other women in positions of leadership, ownership, and representation of local businesses, programs, and organizations,” wrote the group in a flyer. “The voices of women of all ages and backgrounds are important, now more than ever.”
WECT

Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WECT

Official Azalea Festival oyster artwork unveiled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The official North Carolina Azalea Festival artwork was unveiled Wednesday in Wrightsville Beach at Bluewater Grill. Ana Brown is the artist behind the Azalea Festival artwork. The work is one-of-a-kind, as it’s the first time the official Azalea festival painting includes azaleas done in painted oyster shells.
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC

The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
WNCT

Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
WNCT

One Place in Onslow County building a better community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One organization in Eastern North Carolina is launching a platform of resources to help build a better community. One Place in Onslow County has announced “Foundations for Resilience,” which will help local groups understand trauma and the impacts it can have. It will also help those groups strengthen their workforce and […]
WECT

Smithsonian exhibit at Cape Fear Museum educates about biases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is hosting a traveling Smithsonian exhibition called “The Bias Inside Us.” The exhibit will only be running through Sunday, so those wanting to experience it will have to act quickly. The exhibition features six sections: Introduction,...
