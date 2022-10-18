WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The local initiative SHE Has Something to Say is holding a women in leadership social mixer at Ironclad Brewery on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. “Enjoy an opportunity to network, socialize, and share your voice with other women in positions of leadership, ownership, and representation of local businesses, programs, and organizations,” wrote the group in a flyer. “The voices of women of all ages and backgrounds are important, now more than ever.”

