Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions

Predicting stats, records, and player awards for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Atlanta Hawks regular season tips off tomorrow night against the Houston Rockets in State Farm Arena. It has been a productive summer in Atlanta, and now we finally get to see the revamped roster in a meaningful game.

It is a fool's errand to attempt to predict the future. But that will not stop us from documenting our expectations for the Hawks ahead of the new season. Below are our projected stats, awards, and outcomes for the Hawks.

Individual Awards

Trae Young

Last season, Trae Young became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists. Young was named an All-Star starter and Third Team All NBA.

This season, we expect even more from the 24-year-old. Playing off the ball more will help Young become the NBA scoring champion. Additionally, Young will start in another All-Star Game and get voted All-NBA First Team. You can read the complete player preview for Young here.

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray was named to his first NBA All-Star Game last season. Not bad, considering he played for the lowly San Antonio Spurs. The constant triple-double threat will make his second All-Star Game appearance this season. It will be the first time since 2016 that the Hawks had two All-Stars.

Roster Moves

Atlanta's front office always planned to avoid the luxury tax this season. Immediately after trading for Murray, team president Travis Schlenk and general manager Landry Fields started taking cost-cutting measures.

The Kevin Huerter trade, the Moe Harkless trade, and signing second-round pick Tyrese Martin to a full NBA contract were all moves made to get below the luxury tax line. Perhaps, they always knew De'Andre Hunter's payday was coming.

Either way, no major roster shakeup is coming this season. As always, John Collins will be mentioned in trade rumors (a yearly tradition in Atlanta). But besides some possible peripheral moves at the trade deadline, the Hawks roster is set in stone.

Team Expectations

Regular Season Record

SI Sportsbook placed the Hawks win total at 45.5. That is only 2.5 more wins than last season - a year marred by injuries, inconsistent play, and the pandemic. We will go way over and predict the Hawks finish the regular season with a 50-32 record.

Team Stats

Last year, the Hawks finished with the second-highest offensive rating (115.5) and fifth-worst defensive rating (113.7). Over the summer, the front office sacrificed outside shooting for more playmakers and defenders.

Therefore, we are expecting outcomes closer to the 2020-21 season. The Hawks will finish top-ten in offensive rating and slightly above the middle of the pack in defensive rating.

Playoffs

If the Hawks win 50 games, they will avoid the Play-In Tournament. However, it still may not be enough to secure home-court advantage—especially given the overall improvement in the Eastern Conference.

Once again, similar to the 2020-21 season, we predict the 5-seed Hawks will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

