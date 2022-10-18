I’m reverse aging – people say I look eight years younger than I am thanks to four ‘natural facelift’ tips

A WOMAN who uses natural healing methods to nourish her body and skin has revealed the daily steps she takes to do so.

Lidija, who goes by the TikTok handle @highvibeceo, shared the four skincare tricks she does to heal her skin and look younger than she actually is.

In a previous TIkTok video, Lidija showed her textured skin and prominent wrinkles at the age of 26 compared to herself at 28 after healing her skin concerns, which promoted a “natural facelift.”

After one person commented that she didn't "look a day over 20,” Lidija posted a follow-up video in response.

In her new video, she shared the four daily anti-aging “simple steps” she takes for fresher-looking “healed” skin.

First, Lydia held up a bottle of face wash and an exfoliator before throwing them, writing that her first step is “skipping morning face wash.”

Next, she wrote: “Always adding 2 drops of face oil to my moisturizer.”

She added a dollop of moisturizer onto her fingers and dispensed face oil onto it.

She added that the two would need to be mixed in together before being applied.

For her third step, Lidija showed herself staring at an iPad with scrunched eyebrows and a clenched jaw.

“Consciously relaxing my forehead when looking at screens,” she wrote as she relaxed her face to its natural position.

And for Lidija’s final step, she wrote that she does a “ten-minute face massage a day to release tension in [her] face.”

While she didn’t divulge her full massage routine, she showed herself swiping her knuckles across her eyebrows, rubbing the sides of her nose, and moving across her jaw bone toward her ears.

People had mixed reviews on what age Lidija actually looked like, but still praised her clear skin and helpful tips.

“I just realized my forehead wasn’t relaxed!” one person wrote.

After Lidija confirmed that instead of washing her face she jumps straight to moisturizing, someone wrote: “Thank you! Washing my face in the morning irritates it and I never knew what to do instead.”

In a follow-up video answering why she doesn’t wash her face, Lidija explained: “In the morning, we wake up with the ideal moisture balance in our skin.”

She added: “Skipping that morning face wash will not only help you nourish your skin barrier back to health, but overtime it will ... get rid of dryness, oiliness, or combination skin."

