ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I’m reverse aging – people say I look eight years younger than I am thanks to four ‘natural facelift’ tips

By Victoria Montalti
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A WOMAN who uses natural healing methods to nourish her body and skin has revealed the daily steps she takes to do so.

Lidija, who goes by the TikTok handle @highvibeceo, shared the four skincare tricks she does to heal her skin and look younger than she actually is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6Zpi_0idZxhIR00
Lidija shared the steps she takes to have fresher and younger looking skin Credit: TikTok/@highvibeceo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5qIi_0idZxhIR00
Her first shocking tip was eliminating your morning face wash routine Credit: TikTok/@highvibeceo

In a previous TIkTok video, Lidija showed her textured skin and prominent wrinkles at the age of 26 compared to herself at 28 after healing her skin concerns, which promoted a “natural facelift.”

After one person commented that she didn't "look a day over 20,” Lidija posted a follow-up video in response.

In her new video, she shared the four daily anti-aging “simple steps” she takes for fresher-looking “healed” skin.

First, Lydia held up a bottle of face wash and an exfoliator before throwing them, writing that her first step is “skipping morning face wash.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EUsD_0idZxhIR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PN14r_0idZxhIR00

Next, she wrote: “Always adding 2 drops of face oil to my moisturizer.”

She added a dollop of moisturizer onto her fingers and dispensed face oil onto it.

She added that the two would need to be mixed in together before being applied.

For her third step, Lidija showed herself staring at an iPad with scrunched eyebrows and a clenched jaw.

“Consciously relaxing my forehead when looking at screens,” she wrote as she relaxed her face to its natural position.

And for Lidija’s final step, she wrote that she does a “ten-minute face massage a day to release tension in [her] face.”

While she didn’t divulge her full massage routine, she showed herself swiping her knuckles across her eyebrows, rubbing the sides of her nose, and moving across her jaw bone toward her ears.

People had mixed reviews on what age Lidija actually looked like, but still praised her clear skin and helpful tips.

“I just realized my forehead wasn’t relaxed!” one person wrote.

After Lidija confirmed that instead of washing her face she jumps straight to moisturizing, someone wrote: “Thank you! Washing my face in the morning irritates it and I never knew what to do instead.”

In a follow-up video answering why she doesn’t wash her face, Lidija explained: “In the morning, we wake up with the ideal moisture balance in our skin.”

She added: “Skipping that morning face wash will not only help you nourish your skin barrier back to health, but overtime it will ... get rid of dryness, oiliness, or combination skin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hN21x_0idZxhIR00
Lidija added face oil into her moisturizer Credit: TikTok/@highvibeceo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xr3rP_0idZxhIR00
She also showed herself relaxing her tensed up face Credit: TikTok/@highvibeceo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdzvs_0idZxhIR00
She shared that she also does a quick daily facial massage Credit: TikTok/@highvibeceo

Comments / 13

B M
3d ago

You don’t look old for your age, but you look your age. Mid 20s to early 30s. I’m 40 & us older women can tell lol! I have people thinking I’m in my late 20s/early 30s, but when I look in the mirror I see an old lady in her 60s to 80s, so I have no idea how people see me as younger. Good for you for taking care of yourself.

Reply(2)
10
Related
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
shefinds

The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
832K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy