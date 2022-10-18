ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

BMW production chief sees improved margins as supply chains stabilise

LEIPZIG (Reuters) -BMW production chief Milan Nedeljkovic expects stabilising supply chains to lead to a clear improvement in profitability next year, he said in an interview at the carmaker’s Leipzig plant. From a production perspective, Nedeljkovic said he did not expect margins to fall. “Repeated undersupply and needing to...
Newcrest Mining reports safety incident at Canada mine

(Reuters) – Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Monday a team member was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine in Canada. Newcrest said a rescue team was in the process of determining how to safely enter the location of the incident, and the mine has suspended operations.
Neuralink’s ‘show & tell’ delayed by one month, Elon Musk says

(Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday pushed back by a month the date for Neuralink’s “show & tell” event to Nov. 30 and did not provide further information. The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX...
Brazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters. Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that...
Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade group

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s craft beer industry should grow by over 10% this year, the country’s brewing association ACERMEX said on Friday, even as it faces sky-rocketing costs and competition from European-owned heavyweights. “The effects of the pandemic, added to the war between Russia and Ukraine...
Google, Netflix under scrutiny in South Korea over network fees

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s parliament saw heated debate on Friday over proposed legislation to make global content providers such as Netflix and Alphabet’s Google pay South Korean network fees. The deliberations mirror attempts in Europe by some countries that want the European Commission to come up...
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
U.S. funds projects to explore nuclear waste reprocessing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Friday said it is funding projects to recycle nuclear waste from power plants including through reprocessing, a technology that has not been practiced in the United States for decades because of concerns about costs and proliferation. The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or...
U.S. carriers add transatlantic flights for travel-hungry consumers

CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. carriers including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are betting big on American consumers’ unquenched thirst for travel across the Atlantic by adding more flights to Europe. U.S. airlines are responding to consumers emboldened by a more powerful U.S. dollar and more flexible work...
Japan’s Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker’s chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company. Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over...
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch

(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
Sri Lanka consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose to a new high of 73.7% in September from a year earlier, quickening from 70.2% in August, the statistics department said. Annual food price inflation picked up to 85.8% from 84.6% in August, while prices of non-food...
Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. “I’m concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement,” Albanese told reporters....
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...

