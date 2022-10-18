Read full article on original website
Pakistan election commission disqualifies former PM khan from public office – local media
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, writing by Shivam Patel in...
Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership contest- The Times political editor
(Reuters) – Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, The Times political editor tweeted on Sunday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Iran’s atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server of one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday. “This move was made with the aim of attracting public attention,” the atomic...
Boris Johnson drops out of the race to be the next U.K. prime minister
Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is now the strong favorite to become Britain's next prime minister — the third this year — at a time of political turmoil and severe economic challenges.
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
Li Xi gets graft-busting role on China’s new Standing Committee
BEIJING (Reuters) – Li Xi, the Communist Party chief of the economic powerhouse Guangdong province, assumed two new titles on Sunday when he was elevated to the elite Politburo Standing Committee and put in charge of the party’s influential graft-busting body. While Li, 66, is not known to...
China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 998 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 22, of which 207 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 1,006 new cases a day earlier – 215 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
Russia says it destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that the Russian air force had destroyed a depot with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment in Ukraine’s Kherson region. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
Reaction to China’s 20th Communist Party Congress
(Reuters) – China’s Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. Here is initial reaction:. ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC...
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
UK’s Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to meet, the Sunday Times reports
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the two main potential candidates in the contest to become Britain’s next prime minister, will meet, the Sunday Times reported. Johnson is a former prime minister, and Sunak a former finance minister who served under him. Neither has formally declared...
Factbox-China’s new elite Communist Party leadership
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Xi Jinping on Sunday secured a third term as leader of the Communist Party and unveiled a new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, which he heads, that will determine the path of the country’s development in the next five years. Below are the personnel...
Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. “I’m concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement,” Albanese told reporters....
China’s next premier: Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown
BEIJING (Reuters) – Li Qiang, who oversaw Shanghai’s grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown this year as party boss of China’s commercial hub, is on track to become China’s next premier after President Xi Jinping unveiled a new governing body packed with loyalists. Li, a close ally of...
UK minister Kemi Badenoch backs Rishi Sunak to be next PM
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s trade minister Kemi Badenoch on Saturday backed former finance minister Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, ruling herself out of a leadership race she had considered entering. “Rishi Sunak is the man for the job,” Badenoch said in an article for the...
Xi says China’s economy has high resilience, room for manoeuvre
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy has high resilience, sufficient potential and room for manoeuvre, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, during a ceremony where China unveiled the new members of its highest political body, the Politburo Standing Committee. China will open its doors even wider, Xi also said...
Japan’s stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy’s output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday. “The gap in Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) is now around 15 trillion yen. It’s...
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
‘That’s democracy’: Protester disrupts Canadian defence minister’s event
(Reuters) – Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand’s appearance at a democracy forum on Friday was disrupted by a protester who stood before the stage holding a “STOP THE WAR” sign, prompting Anand to take a break in the middle of the programme when the protester refused to leave.
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
