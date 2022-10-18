Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Woman accused of exposing child to meth
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old Bellmead woman has been arrested after a child in her home tested positive for methamphetamine. Bellmead Police arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child criminal neglect – a state-jail felony – after following up on a Child Protective Services referral.
KWTX
Bellmead mother charged after 2-year-old child tested positive for meth
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday, Oct. 20, arrested Raegyn Danielle Edgington, 24, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child after her 2-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine, a criminal complaint obtained by KWTX states. On Oct. 18, 2022, The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man accused of assaulting wife, pointing gun at neighbor
Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday. According to arrest affidavits, Samuel Martin Angermann grabbed his wife and threw her to the floor several times and dragged her across the floor with one hand while holding a handgun in his other hand at a residence in 10200 block of Omni Drive, according to affidavits. The affidavits do not include the time at which the alleged incidents happened.
fox44news.com
Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old
TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
fox44news.com
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
Texas man arrested for allegedly shooting out window at H-E-B
An earlier incident may also be connected to the man.
fox44news.com
Shots fired in Cove leads to arrest
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Copperas Cove man is in jail after police get a report of shots fired. The Copperas Cove Police Department says officers responded at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday to 2990 East Business Highway 190. The officers arrived and discovered a damaged window on the front of the building – and also discovered a bullet fragment. Witnesses on scene reported hearing a gunshot.
News Channel 25
Killeen police ‘actively’ investigating 4-year-old boy’s death
KILLEEN, Texas - Few details have been released, but Killeen police say they are “actively” investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy. The boy died Thursday at McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. Emergency responders had taken him to the hospital – as he was experiencing “medical issues” – from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen.
KWTX
Killeen Police Department asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect in car theft of elderly woman
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the car theft of an elderly woman. Authorities were made aware on Oct. 2 of the robbery where the suspect helped an elderly woman carry her items into her home and allowed him into her home.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Two suspects indicted in Lampasas store burglaries
Two suspects in a string of burglaries that occurred in February were indicted last week, Lampasas Police Department officials said. Cameron Bain, 20, and Miguel Zepeda, 21, both of Fairfield, were indicted Oct. 12 by a Lampasas County grand jury on burglary charges. The pair is suspected to be involved in numerous other burglaries across the state, officials said. “They’re already in custody…
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
The sheriff's office said the deputy is currently being treated, and the suspect who shot him is dead. It's unclear how the suspect died.
News Channel 25
2 sentenced for ‘senseless’ 2018 murder of Hillsboro woman
HILLSBORO, Texas — A couple has been sentenced in connection with what state prosecutors called the “senseless” 2018 murder of a 27-year-old Hillsboro woman, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Edgar Barr-Lazcano, 45, and Cecola Mozon, 44, of Hillsboro, Texas, received 25- and 20-year sentences...
fox44news.com
Milam County Deputy Shot Multiple Times, Suspect Killed
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — An officer involved shooting occurred this afternoon around 2 p.m., near Rockdale in Milam County. Milam County Judge Steve Young tells FOX 44 News a Mental Health Deputy was shot twice while on a call in the 100 Block of Inwood Road. Judge Young says the deputy returned fire killing the suspect.
A closer look at Wednesday's Rockdale officer-involved shooting
KRHD speaks with a colleague who helped build Deputy Sam Ferguson's position in the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KWTX
After officials took five days to notify her of her son’s death, Killeen mother is asking for answers
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A mother is wondering why authorities took five days to inform her of her son’s death. Rhonda Denise Taylor’s 38-year-old son Kevin Roderick Gordon II was killed in a hit-and-run on Fort Hood Street on Oct. 2. Initially, the Killeen Police Department did not...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
News Channel 25
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
Waco PD: Two suspects wanted for the theft of $750,000 worth of vehicles
WACO, Texas — Two people are wanted for a string of crimes committed across the state of Texas. The two suspects are 33-year-olds Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez. Both are accused of engaging in organized crime, which is a first-degree felony. Both suspects were involved in stealing a total...
Game Warden, Waco PD searching for suspects who killed 2 deer
Authorities in Waco are searching for suspects who killed two deer in an "inhumane and unacceptable" way before burglarizing The Minnow restaurant.
Comments / 6