Ridge's Sam Horsfield will exceed career earnings in his 8th event on LIV Tour

No matter of opinion, Sam Horsfield is cashing serious checks.

Unless someone has been living under a rock, at least within the golf world, the story of the year has been the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour and its wide-ranging effect on the professional golf community at large.

Ridge Community graduate Sam Horsfield finds himself right in the mix, having left a successful 5-year career on the European PGA Tour, including three victories, to join the upstart LIV Tour.

In just seven events, finishing no better than fifth in any of them, Horsfield has earned $2,874,000. That’s roughly $150,000 shy of his career earnings during his five-year Euro Tour career, a number that is guaranteed to be surpassed after his upcoming participation in the final team event of the season next weekend in Miami.

Horsfield, a member of the “Majesticks” team along with Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Henrick Stenson, is guaranteed a minimum $250,000 payout even with a last-place finish. The winning team is guaranteed $16 million, $4 million each, while the total purse is a whopping $50 million.

The LIV tour announced the format for the final event of the season in a recent press release. You might want to take detailed notes to understand all the details. Here are the highlights:

The top four seeds in the event are given a bye, while teams seeded fifth through 12th will compete in head-to-head match play.

The winning team moves onto the next stage. The losing team members get to console one another with their collective $1 million single-day payday.

As of yet, seeding calculations have not been specified. The highest ranked teams will select their opponents, and the Tour’s signature shotgun start will still apply.

For head-to-head team matches, three matches will take place – two singles matches and one alternate shot foursomes match. The team that wins two or more matches will advance to the semifinals.

On Oct. 29, the semifinals will pit teams that had a bye against the teams that won on Friday. Again, the higher-ranked team picks their opponents, and the 32 remaining players will play the same format (two singles and one foursomes match) in a shotgun start. The winning teams advance to the championship to be contested Sunday, Oct. 30.

In the final round, the format changes completely. All 16 players will play in twosomes, and all four scores will count toward a team tally in stroke play. The lowest team tally among the four remaining teams will be crowned champions and awarded $4 million each. The second place team will walk away with $2.5 million each, third is $2 million, and fourth is a cool $1 million per player.Play begins Oct. 28. Tickets are available, but the link to buy them was broken at press time.